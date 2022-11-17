Kyrie Irving Nearing Completion On The Process For His Return, Could Join The Nets On Sunday

Credit: Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

After being suspended by the Brooklyn Nets, we have not seen Kyrie Irving on the court since early November. Despite what he brings to the game offensively, his most recent controversy was the final nail in the coffin for team owner Joe Tsai, who was forced to come down hard on Irving amid public backlash.

Initially, Kyrie was given a five-game suspension from the team -- but he was also given a list of conditions to meet before he would be allowed to play. While Irving has yet to meet all of those conditions, the latest report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski suggests he's getting close to a return.

After rumors swirled all afternoon, Woj dropped this update on Wednesday evening:

Suspended All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is nearing completion on the process needed for a return to play and could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets as soon as Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center, sources told ESPN.



Irving will miss his eighth consecutive game on Thursday night in Portland, but he is closing in on the end to his suspension after nearly two weeks, sources said.



"Kyrie is continuing his journey of dialogue and education," NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio told ESPN on Wednesday night. "He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects Antisemitism in any form, and he's dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding. He plans to continue this journey well into the future to ensure that his words and actions align with his pursuit of truth and knowledge."

Can The Brooklyn Nets Turn Their Season Around?

With the first chunk of the season over now, the Nets were expecting to be near the top of the East standings. But through 15 games, Brooklyn is just 6-9 overall and 12th in the East.

The Nets have shown some signs of life this season, but they desperately need Kyrie to take some of the pressure off Durant and add some more versatility to the offense.

Of course, before Kyrie can do that, he'll have to mend some of the relationships he broke during this whole ordeal. But if Uncle Drew is able to come back soon, and in full strength, it might be just in time to save the Nets' season. We'll find out for ourselves soon enough.

