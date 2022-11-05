Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets

It's safe to say that Kyrie Irving isn't having a very good time starting the season. The Brooklyn Nets are properly in turmoil, they have let go of Head Coach Steve Nash and are seemingly in the process of bringing in Ime Udoka to the team. And in the midst of all this, Irving is now having to deal with the consequences of his anti-semitism controversy, which has seen him get suspended by the Nets and led to Nike also suspending their ties with him and cancelling the release of his new shoe. 

There is lots of discussion about whether Kyrie deserves the punishments currently being handed out to him, with fans seemingly split on the issue. But it's something that the Nets organization and everyone else is taking very seriously, showing that there is no place for even suggestion of bigotry within the NBA. And it is costing Irving a pretty penny as well, as he has been suspended without pay. 

Kyrie Irving Has Now Accrued Over $18 Million In Fines Paid

Irving missing 5 games without pay is a big deal, it will cost him over a million dollars in the process. And this is not his first rodeo, his inability to play thanks to his stance against the Covid-19 vaccine last season also resulted in a lot of money being lost for the star point guard. In any case, considering all the fines he has gotten in his career, the total he has paid out is more than a lot of NBA players even manage to earn. 

"Kyrie Irving is set to lose approximately $1.25 million for his current five-game suspension for failure to disavow anti-semitism, though that number could climb if the @brooklynnets extend his punishment.

The news around the organization seems to suggest that Nets owner Joe Tsai is quite done with Kyrie at this point. Irving himself has unfollowed the Nets on social media platforms. Ultimately, this might result in the suspension not being lifted after 5 games, which could cost Kyrie Irving even more money going forward. 

Irving has earned a lot over the course of his career, so this is still not enough to really mess things up for him, but he will be feeling the pinch nonetheless. And all these situations are just showing exactly how little tolerance there is for players' antics in the league. The fallout from this will be interesting to watch, to say the least. 

