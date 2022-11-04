Credit: Fadeaway World

The Kyrie Irving situation had several plot twists on a daily basis. The player stirred the pot when he shared a movie full of anti semitism on Twitter, causing a big shock to those who follow him and those who don't. After that move, Kyrie was met with criticism from everybody, including the Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Even though the player defended himself against the claims calling him 'anti-semitic', everybody was mad at Irving. Things got so heated that he went at it with a reporter, showing how tense this situation is.

In recent hours, NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement, saying he was very disappointed with Kyrie and hopes to have a personal conversation with him to address this situation. A couple of hours after that, the Nets decided to suspend Irving for at least five games, putting this situation to rest, at least for now.

Stephen A. Smith Claims Joe Tsai Is 'Done' With Kyrie Irving

Perhaps people think this is the end of this story, but things could be very different. There could be more to this in recent days, as the Nets might be parting ways with Kyrie following this unnecessary controversy. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has talked about this, saying that Joe Tsai is 'done' with Kyrie.

"From what I've been told, Joe Tsai is completely done with him (Kyrie). He's dealing with him because he's under contract and he has to, but he's completely done with Kyrie Irving."

This is not good news for the 2016 NBA champion, who has starred in several controversies since he signed with the Nets in 2019. What started as a great partnership has turned out to be a total nightmare for the franchise. They haven't been able to compete for that longed-for NBA championship and seeing the way things are right now, that possibility vanishes every day.

With a player like Kyrie, who's constantly involved in controversies, it would be better for the Nets to part ways with him. Perhaps Mr. Tsai is planning the best way to do that. Meanwhile, Irving remains suspended and perhaps waiting for the possibility of not being a part of this team anymore.