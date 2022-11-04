Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets aren't on the best terms right now, and nothing points out they will make amends anytime soon. After the player stirred the pot with a controversial post on Twitter, sharing the link to a movie full of antisemitism, everybody called him out for his actions.

After a week of this unfortunate situation, and a statement from Adam Silver, the Brooklyn Nets finally decided to suspend the point guard for at least five games. Some say this will be the end of Kyrie in Brooklyn, while Stephen A. Smith claims that Joe Tsai wants nothing to do with Kyrie anymore.

Even Kevin Durant had to speak about this, saying that things would have been different if everybody just did their jobs and focused on basketball, as they're supposed to.

Kyrie Irving Stops Following Brooklyn Nets On Twitter After Getting Suspended

This situation appeared to be reaching its end, and it looks like that, but the picture doesn't show Kyrie and the Nets maintaining their relationship. Irving's recent activity on social media appears to indicate that the player is done with the team and won't return once his suspension is up.

Twitter account NBA Alerts revealed that Kyrie is no longer following the Brooklyn Nets, which is confirmed now. The player has unfollowed his team on this social media, sending a message to them and the rest of the fans.

After three years full of controversy in Brooklyn, Kyrie appears to be heading out of Barclays Center. The Nets haven't had the best seasons with him despite being championship contenders every season Kyrie spent with Kevin Durant there. Now, the situation is more complex, especially after their 2-6 start to the season.

What the Nets expected to be the move that would take them to the top of the NBA has become a big problem for them. Kyrie has found support in another controversial figure like Kanye West, but the rest of the world is really upset with him. We'll have to wait and see if this actually means the end of this tumultuous relationship, but as things stand now, we're living the final days of Kyrie Irving as a Brooklyn Net.