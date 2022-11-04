Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Clarifies His Statements On Kyrie Irving: "I See Some People Are Confused..."

Kevin Durant

Despite making a formal apology last night, Kyrie Irving continues to deal with the fallout from his latest controversy.

After promoting an anti-semitic film on his social media, many people demanded an apology from the star point guard. Instead, he played word games and refused to give the fans, and the league, what they really wanted to hear.

And while most (at least publicly) have been anti-Irving, there have been a few who have come to his defense, including Nets forward Kevin Durant, who suggested his team should have just kept quiet instead of trying to get involved in a matter not related to basketball.

“I’m not here to judge somebody or talk down on the life or how they feel their views. I just didn't like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.”

“This is the way the #NBA is now, media, so many outlets now and their stories hit pretty fast now. So that’s where all the chaos is coming from. Everybody has an opinion on the situation, and we’re hearing it nonstop.”

After receiving some backlash for the statement, Durant was forced to clarify his words, and his beliefs, in a post on Twitter.

Just wanna clarify the statements I made at shootaround, I see some people are confused..I don’t condone hate speech or anti-semetism, I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront

What's Next For The Nets After Kyrie Irving's Latest Scandal?

Obviously, the situation is volatile -- but it could have been a whole lot worse. Surprisingly, Kyrie actually apologized in a fully typed-out statement and even pledged to donate half a million dollars to anti-hate causes. Unfortunately for Kyrie, it seems like it's not enough for the Nets to take back his five-game suspension.

When he does return to the lineup, who knows where the Nets will be? They could be on the brink of collapse, or maybe in a better state than they're in now. Either way, they remain the most unpredictable team in the league.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Clarifies His Statements On Kyrie Irving: "I See Some People Are Confused..."

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Claims Joe Tsai Is 'Done' With Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Claims Joe Tsai Is 'Done' With Kyrie Irving

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Seemingly Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Controversy
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Seemingly Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Controversy

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Think Donovan Mitchell Is Ready To Carry A Team Yet: "This Is Regular Season"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Think Donovan Mitchell Is Ready To Carry A Team Yet: "This Is Regular Season"

By Aaron Abhishek
Zach Lowe Questions If Draymond Green Was Ever A Star In The NBA
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Questions If Draymond Green Was Ever A Star In The NBA

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Shows Brilliant Memory By Describing How The Spurs And Celtics Made The Same 3-Point Play Darvin Ham Prepared For Matt Ryan
NBA Media

LeBron James Shows Brilliant Memory By Describing How The Spurs And Celtics Made The Same 3-Point Play Darvin Ham Prepared For Matt Ryan

By Orlando Silva
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
NBA Media

Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Nikola Jokic Shows Teammates Where To Run In An Incredible 5D Chess Play
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Shows Teammates Where To Run In An Incredible 5D Chess Play

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."
NBA Media

Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joakim Noah On The Chicago Bulls Rivalry Against Miami Heat In LeBron James' Era: "It Was Bad Blood."
NBA Media

Joakim Noah On The Chicago Bulls Rivalry Against Miami Heat In LeBron James' Era: "It Was Bad Blood."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are Dominating The NBA With This Insane Statistic
NBA Media

Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokoumpo Are Dominating The NBA With This Insane Statistic

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Think Golden State Warriors Are Tanking For Victor Wembanyama After Four Straight Losses
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Golden State Warriors Are Tanking For Victor Wembanyama After Four Straight Losses

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paolo Banchero's Tweet From His Young Days Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero's Tweet From His Young Days Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors

By Orlando Silva