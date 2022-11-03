Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."

The Kyrie Irving saga hasn't stopped, no matter how much criticism he gates for it. Every day, somebody has something to say about this situation and it doesn't seem like it will end anytime soon. It all started when the player shared a movie full of antisemitism on social media, raising a lot of eyebrows around the league. 

Joe Tsai, analysts, former players, and the general public took offense to that. Kyrie starred in heated discussions over that tweet and even saw a group of people protesting against him at Barclays Center, although he showed love to them before a game. 

The controversial Kanye West, the person who started this whole controversy, showed his support for Kyrie, but the rest of the world is probably against the 2016 NBA champion. 

Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize

NBA commissioner Adam Silver finally spoke out about this issue, criticizing Kyrie's actions on social media and the fact that he shared such a terrible movie on his platform. Added to that, Silver said that Irving didn't properly apologize, which makes things worse. 

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

After this statement was released, Kyrie met with reporters and, of course, they asked about it. At some point, the player said that he wasn't the one who made the documentary, so he wasn't forced to apologize to anybody. 

"I didn't mean to cause any harm. I'm not the one that made the documentary."

He was also asked about what he didn't like or disagreed with in the documentary. 

"I think some of the criticism of the Jewish faith and the community for sure. Some points made in there that were unfortunate.''

Kyrie Irving is arguably the most polarizing player in the NBA right now, and he plays with two controversial guys in Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Even Russell Westbrook is getting some love from fans now, but Ky is really focused on doing what he thinks is the best, no matter who gets offended by it. And sometimes, his actions offend a lot of people around the NBA and even beyond the league.

By Orlando Silva
