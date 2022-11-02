Skip to main content

Video: Kyrie Irving Greeted Jewish Ticket Holders Sitting Courtside At Barclays Center

Kyrie Irving has been under fire during the last week. The Brooklyn Nets star didn't need too many games to get involved in controversy after he shared a link to a movie full of antisemitism on social media. As expected, this decision stirred the pot for the former NBA champion, with many people, including the Nets owner, condemning Kyrie's action

Some have even called for the player to be suspended or traded, as he's starred in a controversy in almost every season he's spent in Brooklyn. Steve Nash agreed to part ways with the team on Tuesday night, and now Ime Udoka could return to Brooklyn as the head coach, but not many people believe that will be enough to fix all the problems this team has. 

Kyrie's antics have hurt his team, and some have started calling for a big punishment for the player. During his first game at Barclays Center following his unfortunate tweet, he was welcomed by a group of Jewish sitting courtside, wearing t-shirts that read 'fight anti Semitism', a clear message to Kyrie. 

These people admitted that they love Kyrie even if he hates them, but the player tried to show that they were wrong. A video shows Kyrie greeting this group of people, saying it was cool that they were in attendance for the Nets vs. Pacers game. 

“It’s nice to see you guys here," Kyrie is heard saying in the video. 

It'd be hard to see this footage change the perception people have about Kyrie right now, but he was mature enough to welcome these people to the building amid all this controversy. Some have said that the Nets should trade Kyrie, and Bill Simmons claims that's a big possibility for the team

Meanwhile, Brooklyn keeps struggling, and not even the exit of Steve Nash could prevent the 108-99 loss they suffered against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. This team has more issues than we thought and perhaps a change of head coach won't be enough to fix them. 

