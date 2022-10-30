NBA Reporter Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving's Controversial Press Conference: "He Doesn't Understand How Upset So People Are."

Skip to main content

NBA Reporter Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving's Controversial Press Conference: "He Doesn't Understand How Upset So Many People Are."

Just two weeks into the new season, and Kyrie Irving is already up to his old tricks.

After endorsing anti-Semitic material on his platform, Irving then posted a video expressing support for well-known and highly controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

This weekend, though, the big story was Irving's press conference and, in particular, his verbal exchange with NBA veteran reporter Nick Friedell.

In the clip, Kyrie goes off on Friedell after he confronts Irving about promoting anti-Semitic material. Irving was very defensive, but didn't really do much to defend or clarify any of his beliefs.

NBA Reporter Details Heated Moment With Kyrie Irving Amid Latest Controversy

Meanwhile, Friedell took a moment to share his perspective on the exchange on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

"I've had plenty of back and forth with Kyrie in the last year. A lot of it centered around the vaccination stuff last season. But I think what he's failing to understand, even listening back to it right now, is this really upset a lot of people. Not just in the league, but outside of it. This drew a lot of attention and it was the answer I was trying to get him to, to allow him the chance to respond, and he didn't want to and that's his prerogative. But I don't think he understands just how upset so many people are. Even after Joe Tsai's statement, the league made a statement, but that's the part, going back through last night and what's happened since, you just kind of shake your head at frankly."

Irving has never been apologetic about his words or actions, so it's not surprising that he went after Friedell for challenging him like that. Still, the reporter might have a point when it comes to Kyrie.

As a proponent of free speech and a self-proclaimed free-thinker, Irving is talking himself out of a job and he doesn't even seem to care.

"I am very, very glad it is not my job to promote and market this person anymore. I would not have the stomach for it," said a former Nets employee. "There is a significant amount of Jewish employees at BSE, represented at all levels of the company. I hope [Joe Tsai] and Sean Marks do right by them and re-examine what it’s really worth to have this individual on their team."

Needless to say, Irving hasn't made himself very popular among the people lately. Thanks to his words and actions, both on and off the court, he has attained a reputation as unreliable and borderline delusional.

Until he understands how damaging his behavior really is, it's going to be hard to change the direction of his free-falling legacy. 

