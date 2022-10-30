Skip to main content

Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving

As usual, when Kyrie Irving stars in a controversial situation, everybody around the NBA has something to say. Following Irving's sharing a movie full of antisemitism, the entire community went against him, with even Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai showing his disappointment in Kyrie's unfortunate comments

The 2016 NBA champion replied to that, saying he didn't want to spread any hate on any religion, but the damage was already done. Kyrie even starred in a heated back and forth with ESPN's reporter Nick Friedell, displaying his frustration with people accusing him of promoting the "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" movie. 

Irving always finds it easy to get in trouble and this time things could take a different dimension. Amid the Kanye West scandal, some people are asking for Kyrie to be removed from the Nets, as things get worse whenever he speaks on this issue. 

After the Nets lost their fifth game of the season against the Indiana Pacers, a former executive of the Brooklyn Nets Digital Media shared a series of tweets quoting what Kyrie said in the press conference, showing his happiness that he doesn't have to promote Irving. 

I am very, very glad it is not my job to promote and market this person anymore. I would not have the stomach for it.

Moreover, Jordan Rabinowitz claimed that several Jewish people are working for the Nets, and it would be good for the team's management to weigh if it's worth it to have a player like Kyrie as a part of the franchise. 

There is a significant amount of Jewish employees at BSE, represented at all levels of the company. I hope [Joe Tsai] and Sean Marks do right by them and re-examine what it’s really worth to have this individual on their team.

This situation could have easily been avoided, especially now that the Nets have a lot to deal with on the court. Ben Simmons isn't playing as expected, and the rest of the team isn't any different, making things harder for Steve Nash. 

The last thing they need now is more off-court drama, but Kyrie won't hide his opinion from anybody, even if that means he gets blasted once again. 

