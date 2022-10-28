NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court: "When He Gets Taken Out Of These Games, It Doesn’t Upset Him."

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't started the best way for Ben Simmons, who has earned a lot of criticism for his performances with the Brooklyn Nets. Following a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers in March, the point guard was expected to show a different face at Barclays Center, but things haven't clicked for him so far.

During the first five games of the season, Simmons has fouled out twice, first against the New Orleans Pelicans and then the Memphis Grizzlies. Of course, fans blasted him every single time. This happened in the team's preseason finale, too, so you know this has been a common thing for Simmons.

It's weird that a player with his defensive talents gets fouled out with this frequency, but many have stated that this is due to his lack of action and the fact that he has to go against the best player of the rival teams.

NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court:

However, there might be more to it than we know, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently revealed. During a recent edition of his The Hoop Collective show (via Redditor 'lopea182'), Windy said he talked to an NBA scout and the things this person said about Ben Simmons were concerning.

In the eyes of the scout, Simmons isn't too bothered about leaving games. Either because he's in foul trouble or fouls out completely, Simmons doesn't look upset by it and seems to be happy to leave the court when he's not supposed to do it.

One of the things I was talking to a scout about, who has seen a couple of their [Brooklyn’s] games, and he had a devastating comment to me about what he’s seen with Ben: He said when he [Ben Simmons] gets taken out of these games — since he’s constantly in foul trouble — it doesn’t upset him. In this scout’s opinion, he is happy to come off the floor.

This is something serious, if true. Ben cited back pain as the reason to not suit up for the Nets last season, and it seemed like this campaign was a fresh start for him. So far, he has struggled to make an impact, but his teammates have been very supportive of him.

If this situation doesn't improve, he'll get the same treatment he got in Philly. Steve Nash said that we need to wait at least 20 games to see the best of Simmons, but it doesn't seem like Nets fans have that patience.