Skip to main content

NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court: "When He Gets Taken Out Of These Games, It Doesn’t Upset Him."

NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court: "When He Gets Taken Out Of These Games, It Doesn’t Upset Him."

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't started the best way for Ben Simmons, who has earned a lot of criticism for his performances with the Brooklyn Nets. Following a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers in March, the point guard was expected to show a different face at Barclays Center, but things haven't clicked for him so far. 

During the first five games of the season, Simmons has fouled out twice, first against the New Orleans Pelicans and then the Memphis Grizzlies. Of course, fans blasted him every single time. This happened in the team's preseason finale, too, so you know this has been a common thing for Simmons. 

It's weird that a player with his defensive talents gets fouled out with this frequency, but many have stated that this is due to his lack of action and the fact that he has to go against the best player of the rival teams. 

NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court:

However, there might be more to it than we know, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently revealed. During a recent edition of his The Hoop Collective show (via Redditor 'lopea182'), Windy said he talked to an NBA scout and the things this person said about Ben Simmons were concerning. 

In the eyes of the scout, Simmons isn't too bothered about leaving games. Either because he's in foul trouble or fouls out completely, Simmons doesn't look upset by it and seems to be happy to leave the court when he's not supposed to do it.

One of the things I was talking to a scout about, who has seen a couple of their [Brooklyn’s] games, and he had a devastating comment to me about what he’s seen with Ben:

He said when he [Ben Simmons] gets taken out of these games — since he’s constantly in foul trouble — it doesn’t upset him. In this scout’s opinion, he is happy to come off the floor.

This is something serious, if true. Ben cited back pain as the reason to not suit up for the Nets last season, and it seemed like this campaign was a fresh start for him. So far, he has struggled to make an impact, but his teammates have been very supportive of him

If this situation doesn't improve, he'll get the same treatment he got in Philly. Steve Nash said that we need to wait at least 20 games to see the best of Simmons, but it doesn't seem like Nets fans have that patience. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court: "When He Gets Taken Out Of These Games, It Doesn’t Upset Him."
NBA Media

NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court: "When He Gets Taken Out Of These Games, It Doesn’t Upset Him."

By Orlando Silva
Jaylen Brown Liked Tweet Suggesting He Was Forced To Leave Donda Sports
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Liked Tweet Suggesting He Was Forced To Leave Donda Sports

By Orlando Silva
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves: Russell Westbrook Is Probable, LeBron James Is Day To Day, And Anthony Davis Listed As Questionable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves: Russell Westbrook Is Probable, LeBron James Is Day To Day, And Anthony Davis Listed As Questionable

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Vince Carter Defends LeBron James And Blames Lakers Management For 0-4 Start: "He's Saved The Days, Been The Hero, Cleaned Up Their Mess."
NBA Media

Vince Carter Defends LeBron James And Blames Lakers Management For 0-4 Start: "He's Saved The Days, Been The Hero, Cleaned Up Their Mess."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic Beating Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic Beating Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley Reveals What He Told The Suns During Trade Talks With Kevin Durant: "Do They Want Booker And Chris Paul? They're Like No... Well, Give It To Them Then!"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reveals What He Told The Suns During Trade Talks With Kevin Durant: "Do They Want Booker And Chris Paul? They're Like No... Well, Give It To Them Then!"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
La La Anthony Reveals Only Men In Their Early 20s Want To Date Her
Entertainment

La La Anthony Reveals Only Men In Their Early 20s Want To Date Her

By Orlando Silva
Bill Simmons On The Impact Of Kobe Bryant On LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony After Playing On The Redeem Team: "LeBron Wins The MVP, Wade Has The Best Season He's Ever Had, Carmelo Almost Makes The Finals."
NBA Media

Bill Simmons On The Impact Of Kobe Bryant On LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony After Playing On The Redeem Team: "LeBron Wins The MVP, Wade Has The Best Season He's Ever Had, Carmelo Almost Makes The Finals."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”

By Orlando Silva
Matt Barnes Says Trans Women Shouldn't Play In The WNBA: "If You’re Born A Woman, I Think You Should Play Women Sports. And If You’re Born A Man, You Should Play Man Sports.”
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says Trans Women Shouldn't Play In The WNBA: "If You’re Born A Woman, I Think You Should Play Women Sports. And If You’re Born A Man, You Should Play Man Sports.”

By Orlando Silva
Western Executive Says Lakers Should Pursue Gary Trent Jr. And Max Strus In Free Agency
NBA Media

Western Executive Says Lakers Should Pursue Gary Trent Jr. And Max Strus In Free Agency

By Orlando Silva
Magic Johnson Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Was Wrong: "He Was Definitely Wrong. You Can Take It As Far As Pushing And Grabbing The Jersey."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Was Wrong: "He Was Definitely Wrong. You Can Take It As Far As Pushing And Grabbing The Jersey."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
DeMar DeRozan On Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Fight: “We Don’t Know What Happened, What Was Said..."
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan On Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Fight: “We Don’t Know What Happened, What Was Said..."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Klay Thompson Has An Emotional Response To Charles Barkley Saying He Is Not The Same Player Anymore: "57 Games In 3 Years, Give Me Some Freaking Time."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Has An Emotional Response To Charles Barkley Saying He Is Not The Same Player Anymore: "57 Games In 3 Years, Give Me Some Freaking Time."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya