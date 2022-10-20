NBA Fans Blast Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In Just 23 Minutes With Only 4 Points: "This Is The Real Disaster. We Waited For 1 Year To See This?"

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn't the greatest outing for Ben Simmons when he took the hardwood for Brooklyn Nets in their season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Nets lost 108-130, and Simmons' debut for the side saw him foul out after putting up 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Needless to say, fans were not too pleased with the guard's performance.

New Orleans led for three quarters, and despite Kevin Durant's 32 points, Brooklyn was forced to play catch-up for the majority of the game. Here's what fans had to say when six fouls saw Simmons out.

His teammate Kyrie Irving and coach Steve Nash were supportive of Simmons. The latter felt that the former Sixer was still 'rusty' and was also dealing with a lot off the court.

Kyrie Irving Defends Ben Simmons' Forgettable Outing In Brooklyn Nets' Season Opener

While social media took digs at Simmons, his teammate Kyrie Irving leaped to his defense. The Aussie attempted just three shots, missed two free throws, and ended up fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

Irving said he had spoken to Simmons and stayed clear of foul trouble. This is the second time the former Cavs guard came to his rescue, saying that it was all taken care of. Per a Daily Mail report:

"We told him in the locker room, he is a valuable piece for us and we need him out there and fouling out is not an option."

He also added:

"Playing aggressive is something that we want him to do, but we also want him to play smart."

Before the loss to the Pelicans, Simmons had last played in an NBA game on June 20 last year. The Philadelphia 76ers lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks, and the guard was slammed for not taking a shot that the side believed would have given them the edge.

The Sixers traded the 26-year-old to the Nets in February, but he missed the entirety of last season due to mental health issues and a back issue that needed surgery. The Nets will face off against the Toronto Raptors on Friday (October 21).