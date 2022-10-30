Richard Jefferson Slams Kyrie Irving For Not Deleting His AntiSemitic Tweet

Credit: Fadeaway World

Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson slammed Kyrie Irving over his promotion of an antisemitic film and book.

The Brooklyn Nets star caused quite the furor after he took to social media a link to the 2018 film, "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." This didn't go well as the movie has been previously criticized for its antisemitic themes.

While Irving has since spoken out publicly about the controversy, Jefferson was in no mood to let the guard go and had his two cents to share. According to Jennifer Williams of Fox5NY, he lambasted his former Cavaliers mate.

“It is disappointing, Kyrie says that he’s not antisemitic and these things, but the tweet is still up. The tweet is still up there.”

He further added:

“You have to understand how you use your social media has effects and can affect people, and if you’re insensitive to that, then you are truly endorsing it. So to say that and not take it down, to repost Alex Jones, you are endorsing them.”

This comes on the back of Nets owner, Joe Tsai who took to Twitter to share his disappointment about Irving's tweet.

Kyrie Irving Maintains His Stance: ‘I’m Not Going To Stand Down."

Known for being quite vocal about his feelings, the Nets guard said he was not going to back down despite the response that was generated after he posted the link.

Speaking to the media soon after Brooklyn's embarrassing 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers, he opened up on the issue, and while he said he respected what Tsai said, he also maintained his stance. Per The New York Post:

“Out of all the judgment that people got out of me posting — without talking to me — I respect what Joe said, but there has a lot to do with not ego or pride with how proud I am be African heritage but also to be living as a free black man here in America knowing the historical complexities for me to get here. So I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

With this, the Nets' off-court drama continues evens as their struggles on the hardwood mount. They're now 1-5 so far in the season and are placed 14th in the Eastern Conference, one rung above the Orlando Magic.