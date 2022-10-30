Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Finally Speaks Out On Posting A Video From Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones

The Brooklyn Nets have had quite a rough start to the season, as a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night leaves them with a 1-5 record. Despite all their struggles, the main talking point regarding the team isn't how they can get better, but the antics of one Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie has had a fine start to the season, as he is averaging 30.5 points per game on 47.5% shooting from the field, but he isn't making the headlines for that. Irving recently tweeted out a link to a controversial film from 2018 titled "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" which drew criticism from many corners and team owner Joe Tsai also expressed his disappointment at Irving. This isn't the first time that Irving put out something this controversial, as just over a month back, he shared a video of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

He got a ton of criticism for it back then and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did not hold back at all as he blasted Irving for associating with Jones. On the back of this latest controversy, Irving was asked about the Jones clip as well as the movie and things got tense, to say the least.

(starts at 4:14 mark):

"I do not stand with Alex Jones' position, narrative, court case that he had with Sandy Hook or any of the kids that felt like they had to relive trauma or parents that had to relive trauma or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event. My post was a post from Alex Jones that he did in the early 90s or late 90s about secret societies in America of occults and it's true. So, I wasn't identifying with anything or campaigning for Alex Jones or anything. I was just there to post and it's funny and it's actually hilarious because out of all the things I posted that day, that was the one post that everyone chose to see. It just goes back to the way our world is and works. I'm not here to complain about it, I just exist." 

He should have come out and said this a lot sooner, as you get associated with someone if you put out something they've said and you don't want to be associated with Alex Jones in any way. Things got really messy right after this, as Kyrie went off when the reporter suggested that he was promoting Jones and the movie.

Kyrie needs to understand that he's a celebrity and tweeting out stuff to millions of people ends up being a promotion, whether he intended it to be or not. It is so unfortunate that we are again talking about things that have nothing to do with basketball, but that is just the way it goes when it comes to Irving.

