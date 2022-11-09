Kyrie Irving Has To Rebuild Relationships With Brooklyn Nets' Management To End Suspension, According To Shams Charania

Credit: Vincen Carchietta/USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving is one of the flashiest point guards of his generation. On the court, Irving has bravado as we have never seen before, pulling off incredible dribble moves and layup finishes on a consistent basis even today. However, most people don't get a chance to enjoy Irving's talents on the court because he rarely plays for one reason or the other.

Injuries, personal days, and suspensions have kept Irving sidelined for more games than he has played in his 4-year tenure with Brooklyn. He's currently suspended again for sharing an anti-semitic movie on Twitter and then not apologizing for it. He has since apologized and had a meeting with Adam Silver over what he should do next. Shams Charania revealed the details of the meeting and the fact that there is pain from within the Nets' organization about this situation.

"I am told the meeting between Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving lasted for about an hour and it was described to me as an understanding and productive meeting between the two gentlemen. We saw Adam Silver come out with a statement last week where he felt like Kyrie Irving's tweet was reckless and that he wanted to sit down and talk. For them to finally get some face time and try to move forward from here, this does pave the way for Kyrie Irving and his team, the Brooklyn Nets to figure out a potential path forward. We talked about the 6 things that the Nets have laid out for Kyrie Irving to accomplish before a return to the court... I think there is a bunch to sort through. With Kyrie Irving and the Nets, there are relationships that need to be sorted out between Kyrie and the management as far as the ownership but also the locker room. He's been away from the team for about a week now and that is a big amount of time he's been gone. He's under contract for the rest of the year and they know they need him if they want to accomplish anything in the Eastern Cofnerence.

Irving has to fulfill the 6 conditions set for him by Joe Tsai before he can be unsuspended by the Nets, so this meeting with the Commissioner could help Irving's case as it's now on Brooklyn to make a final decision about Irving playing this season.

Will Kyrie Irving Play Another Game For The Nets?

Shams indicated that the Nets know they need Kyrie to be competitive on the court, which is a good sign for the former NBA Champion's future. Many have wondered if his time in Brooklyn has already ended but it will likely not end until the end of the season when Kyrie's contract is officially over.

The Nets already almost lost Kevin Durant this summer. Losing Irving for nothing in free agency for a resource-strapped team that is currently below .500 is not a good look and may force KD into resubmitting his trade request to end the Nets' experiment of trying to win a title with Durant and Kyrie.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.