NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Met With Adam Silver In 'Productive' And 'Understanding' Visit

After committing his latest atrocity (the promotion of anti-semitic material on his social media), it wasn't enough for Kyrie Irving to just denounce his actions, not after being offered multiple opportunities to do so. 

This time, the path to forgiveness is a long one for Uncle Drew, and it involves six steps he must complete before being allowed to suit up and play again.

1. Issue an apology for posting a link to the movie on Oct. 27, condemn the harmful and false content and make clear that he does not have anti-Jewish beliefs.

2. Complete the anti-hate causes that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon in their joint release on Nov. 2 — including a $500,000 donation toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities.

3. Complete sensitivity training created by the Nets.

4. Complete antisemitic/anti-hate training designed by the Nets

5. Meet with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, as well as Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn

6. After completing 1 to 5, meet with owner Joe Tsai and lead franchise officials and demonstrate the lessons learned and that the gravity of the harm caused in the situation is understood, and provide assurances that this type of behavior will not be repeated.

Kyrie Irving Meets With Adam Silver In First Step On Path To Return

Naturally, this move has received mixed reactions from the fans. While some feel it isn't doing enough, others think the Nets are doing way too much. The only thing people can agree on is that Irving is unlikely to follow through on all of these demands.

But in a surprising twist this week, Irving actually began the process of his comeback, meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in what was apparently a very productive talk.

(via Shams Charania)

Sources: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving met this morning and the sides had a productive and understanding visit, paving the way for the Nets and their suspended star to work through his steps on a potential path forward.

Just a few days ago, people were convinced that Irving would never play in the NBA again. To be fair, if it was anyone else, that would likely be true.

But in the case of Irving, his amazing talent and unbreakable relationship with Kevin Durant continues to keep his basketball career alive. And if he keeps going down this path of reconciliation, it might not be long before he's back on the court and in the good graces of New Yorkers. It would help if the Nets started winning some games, too.

