Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM

Kyrie Irving's career has been in turmoil for the better part of the last two years now. His refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine saw him miss serious time and it was touted as a major part of the reason the Nets failed in the playoffs as well. The star point guard was expected to ball out this season since it was his contract year, but he went on to get embroiled in a controversy involving anti-semitism, which has seen him get suspended.

It's not just the games he has been suspended for without pay that are a problem, Nike has also suspended their ties with the athlete. And this was followed up by the news that the Nets had set some conditions for Kyrie to be able to return, which it remains to be seen if he will do. The situation is at a point where there is a legitimate concern that Kyrie will never play for the Nets again.

NBA GM Reportedly Says Kyrie Irving's NBA Career Might Be Over

After the entire fiasco has been going on for over a week now, The Athletic spoke to executives around the league to see what their thoughts on the situation were. If Kyrie were to not return to the Nets, these would be the decision-makers in charge of giving him another opportunity. So it was interesting to see suggestions that he the star point guard may not play in the NBA ever again.



“He’s the opposite of a commodity, which is what you want a player who’s getting paid that much to be,” one general manager said.

“I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again,” said another general manager.

“It’s gonna be one-year deals from here on out (for Irving),” a front office executive said.

“With Nike pulling away, that makes it even tougher for him,” one owner said of the shoe company’s decision to suspend its longstanding relationship with Irving.

This is an intense development, considering that Kyrie is still considered to be one of the best players in the game. He has finally reached a point where league executives are suggesting that the drama surrounding him might not be worth his skills. It's a long shot but the idea that Irving may never play in the NBA again is hard to wrap one's head around.

