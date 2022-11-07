Skip to main content

The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released

Kyrie Irving is one of the best basketball players in the world, and there is no doubt that he often gets fans hyped when he is on the court, showing off his amazing handles and shot creation. However, the problem with him is that he is often embroiled in controversy off the court.

As of right now, Kyrie Irving is suspended until he fulfills the six conditions set by the Brooklyn Nets for him to return to the basketball court. The Nets suspending Irving and setting those conditions is obviously their response to Kyrie Irving posting an anti-semitic movie on his Twitter.


1. Issue an apology for posting a link to the movie on Oct. 27, condemn the harmful and false content and make clear that he does not have anti-Jewish beliefs.

2. Complete the anti-hate causes that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon in their joint release on Nov. 2 — including a $500,000 donation toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities.

3. Complete sensitivity training created by the Nets.

4. Complete antisemitic/anti-hate training designed by the Nets

5. Meet with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, as well as Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn

6. After completing 1 to 5, meet with owner Joe Tsai and lead franchise officials and demonstrate the lessons learned and that the gravity of the harm caused in the situation is understood, and provide assurances that this type of behavior will not be repeated.

As of right now, Kyrie Irving has apologized for posting the movie, but it is unclear how far he has gotten in the other steps. It remains to be seen if he will complete those steps in the future.

The Nets  That Kyrie Irving Won't Fulfill All Six Of Their Conditions

The Brooklyn Nets suspending Kyrie Irving was the right choice based on his actions. The six conditions for Irving returning definitely seem reasonable, but a recent report from Marc Stein suggested that the "list was crafted with the knowledge" that Kyrie Irving likely wouldn't complete all six conditions, which in turn could get him released by the franchise.

There is a feeling among some close to the process, I'm told, that the list was crafted with the knowledge that Irving would be unlikely to complete all six and thus could conceivably subject himself to potential outright release. 

If this is true, then this signals that the Brooklyn Nets are possibly trying to get rid of Kyrie Irving. If they are setting conditions that they know Kyrie Irving won't complete, then their stance toward him is fairly obvious. There have notably been reports that have suggested governor Joe Tsai is "done" with Kyrie Irving.

Hopefully, though, we see Kyrie Irving complete those conditions, and show that he has an understanding of why what he did was hurtful to the Jewish community. There's no doubt that the Nets become a more talented team if he is on the court, and we'll see what happens regarding Kyrie Irving in the future.

