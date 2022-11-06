Kevin Durant Gets Real On Winning Amid Kyrie Irving Drama: “Once The Ball Is Tipped, The Bulls**t Goes Out The Window.”

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Turmoil has been the norm for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets over the last few years, thanks to one Kyrie Irving. The Nets have been one of the bigger disappointments in the NBA in recent times, largely thanks to all the drama that they have had to deal with because of Kyrie.

The latest Kyrie headache started when he posted a link on Twitter to a movie that has been described as antisemitic. His refusal to back down and issue a proper apology caused a firestorm that eventually led to the Nets suspending him. Irving finally caved after that as he said he was sorry for what he did, but the damage was already done. Nike suspended ties with him, and Stephen A. Smith said the end is near when it comes to his time with the Nets.

Kevin Durant Gets Real On Winning Amid Kyrie Irving Drama

With Kyrie having been sent home, the rest of the team seems to have taken it up a notch. The Nets, who were 2-6 with Irving in the lineup, have won the 2 games without him, as they crushed the Wizards and followed it up with a close win over the Hornets. After their latest win, Durant spoke about winning amidst all this drama.

Kevin Durant: "Once the ball is tipped, all the bulls**t goes out the window. Everybody was just waiting to get back to playing. We also lost 3 or 4 games before that, so we just felt some pride and wanted to come out here and get some W's. So it's good for our character."

Durant has always been someone who just wants to hoop, and all this drama is the last thing he wants. He probably feels at peace the most when he is on the court, as he said that all the bulls**t goes out of the window once the ball is tipped.

This winning run without Kyrie would have just strengthened the belief among the top brass that extending Irving isn't something they need to do this summer. He has proven to be more trouble than he is worth, and even if he does fulfill the 6 conditions they have set out for him to be eligible to return to the court, we doubt his stay in Brooklyn lasts beyond this season.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.