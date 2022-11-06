Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Since arriving in Brooklyn, it has been one story after another for Kyrie Irving and his co-star, Kevin Durant. From the ugly James Harden experiment to this summer's trade fiasco, the Nets have been mired in chaos and dysfunction for years on end.

All of it has led up to here, with the Nets struggling out of the gate, Kyrie serving a multiple-game suspension, and Steve Nash officially out of a job. In the latest turn of events, GM Sean Marks issued a set of demands to Kyrie before he could return to the club.

Kyrie Irving's Future With The Nets May Be Over Amid Latest String of Controversies

For Stephen A. Smith, he sees the writing on the wall. In a chat on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the NBA broadcaster got real on the state of the Nets and the future of their relationship with Uncle Drew.

"If Joe Tsai did not have to pay Kyrie Irving his $37 million contract, Kyrie Irving would be gone. Right now, if you could get somebody to take him, he'd probably be gone. His career in Brooklyn is pretty much over. I think it's definitively over after this season. The question is, what do you do with him now? That depends on Kyrie. Are you capable of shutting up and showing up to work and playing basketball? Are you capable of doing that? If that answer is yes, you let him play out this year. You've gotten close to nothing from him with the exception of a few spectacular moments. Irving and Kevin Durant came together three years ago, they convinced Harden to come. Ultimately that transferred into Ben Simmons and all you have to show for it is one playoff victory in three years. It's been a colossal disaster, an incredible disappointment, and when yo consider the way Kevin Durant has played, it's even more mind-boggling because in the end, this guy who is a phenomenal basketball player decided that the priority was going into a situation where he could do what he wanted to do instead of prioritizing winning."

Stephen A. has gone on record to report Tsai's feelings about Irving in the past. Then, just like now, it wasn't good news. While Kyrie brings a lot of talent to the floor for Brooklyn, his off-court antics have become far too much for them to handle.

The good news is Irving is a free agent next year, which means both he and the Nets can be free of each other after this season ends.

Either way, this is the beginning of the end of Irving's tenure in Brooklyn.

