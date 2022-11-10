Credit: Fadeaway World

Kyrie Irving is no longer included on the Brooklyn Nets injury report, but that doesn't mean he'll be back in action very soon. The controversial guard was suspended by the Nets for at least five games after he refused to apologize after sharing a movie full of antisemitism on social media.

Even the NBA commissioner had some things to say about it before the Nets suspended the player. They added a series of conditions that Kyrie must complete to be reinstated into the team, and many think he won't be able to achieve that.

Still, Kyrie appears to be ready to make amends and get yet another chance in the league, especially after he met with Adam Silver face-to-face. The Nets are starting to play better now, posting a 3-2 record under Jacque Vaughn and many think Kyrie is the missing piece for them to really take off.

LeBron James Calls Out Brooklyn Nets Over The List Of Items Kyrie Irving Has To Complete Before Returning To The Team

While people are waiting to see what's next for Kyrie, one of his former teammates, and still the face of the league, opened up about this situation. LeBron James has broken his silence and given his two pennies on this situation, criticizing the list of conditions Kyrie must complete returning to the court.

I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session.

LeBron is a man of strong opinions and just like he said that Kyrie said some hurtful things, he's now claiming that the Nets could have been a little softer on the player. Still, it doesn't seem like the Brooklynites are changing anything anytime soon, no matter how much LeBron has to say about it.