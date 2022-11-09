Kyrie Irving Reacts After Brooklyn Nets Decide To Remove Him From The Suspension List

Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving has been one of the most famous names in the NBA in the last couple of weeks, and even during the days he's been inactive, he was still a recurrent topic around the association. Following his activity on social media, where he shared a link to a movie full of antisemitism, Kyrie was under fire. 

Even NBA commissioner Adam Silver had something to say about it, and Kyrie had a defiant response to that. The Nets decided to suspend him for at least five games, which made him lose a lot of money. 

Fortunately, Kyrie met Silver on Tuesday, and it seems like they're ready to move and on, with the player showing his willingness to work on this issue. 

In recent hours, insider Brandon Robinson realized that Kyrie doesn't appear on the injury report for the Nets ahead of their clash with crosstown rivals New York Knicks. This is great news for the player, who could be returning to action very soon.

As soon as Robinson realized Kyrie didn't appear on this report, the player seemingly reacted to the news, posting a message on social media that could be seen as the start of the countdown for his return to the court. 

This doesn't mean Kyrie is available for tonight's game, but it certainly looks like the Nets are getting ready to have him back on the court really soon. 

The Nets entered a two-win streak after Kyrie was suspended and before the Dallas Mavericks snapped it in a hard-fought game. Now, Irving could be close to making his return, and the fans hope that his addition to the lineup brings something good. So far, the Nets have struggled to find their pace, winning only 4 games and losing 7. 

This is not good for a team with huge aspirations like the Brooklynites, and people hope that after this unnecessary controversy is put to rest, they start playing better. Steve Nash is gone amid controversies, with some reports suggesting Kyrie ignored his former head coach's orders before he parted ways with the team. 

Something must change for the Nets if they want to compete this season. Kevin Durant is locked in, and he wants to play ball and nothing else. If the rest of the team is on the same page, this squad could make something special this season. 

