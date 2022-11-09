Shams Charania Reveals Kyrie Irving And Nets Locker Room Need To Fix The Relationship

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving was having a decent 2022-23 NBA in terms of playing basketball. But things have gone south for the 1x NBA champion after he was caught sharing a link to a movie full of anti-Semitic disinformation. It not only led to Kyrie getting on the bad side of fans but also getting suspended by the Brooklyn Nets.

Following that suspension, Nike also suspended their deal with Irving. With Kyrie being suspended as of now, the biggest positive step that he can take towards fixing this mistake is publically apologize for his behavior.

In hopes of making Kai do that, the 30-year-old recently had a meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. According to reports, his meeting with Silver was productive and understanding.

Shams Charania Explains How Kyrie Irving Can Fix His Relationship With The Nets

Considering Kyrie has received nothing but backlash for his recent actions, there is a slim chance of recovery for the Nets star. Although Jaylen Brown has promised that the NBPA will urge the NBA to lift Kyrie's suspension, that won't be enough, as per NBA insider Shams Charania.

"I am told the meeting between Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving lasted for about an hour and it was described to me as an understanding and productive meeting between the two gentlemen. We saw Adam Silver come out with a statement last week where he felt like Kyrie Irving's tweet was reckless and that he wanted to sit down and talk. For them to finally get some face time and try to move forward from here, this does pave the way for Kyrie Irving and his team, the Brooklyn Nets to figure out a potential path forward. We talked about the 6 things that the Nets have laid out for Kyrie Irving to accomplish before a return to the court... I think there is a bunch to sort through. With Kyrie Irving and the Nets, there are relationships that need to be sorted out between Kyrie and the management as far as the ownership but also the locker room. He's been away from the team for about a week now and that is a big amount of time he's been gone. He's under contract for the rest of the year and they know they need him if they want to accomplish anything in the Eastern Conference."

Kyrie's actions have certainly hurt the sentiments of his fans and his fellow teammates as well. So, it's only fair that he should apologize and fix his relationship with his teammates. Once he is done with that, then only he will be able to play in the league as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

