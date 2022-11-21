Kyrie Irving Draws A Crowd Of Supporters Ahead Of Return Against The Grizzlies

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few weeks ago, Kyrie Irving was in the doghouse as one of the most highly controversial athletes in the world.

But after completing all of the required steps to return to action and issuing another public apology this weekend, the situation is starting to change for Uncle Drew.

Throughout the NBA community, Irving has had a number of supporters, including guys like Stephen A. Smith and Jaylen Brown.

Ahead of his return game against the Grizzlies on Sunday, Irving even had a crowd of people gathering in his name to show support hours before the game.

Kyrie Irving Is Back In Good Graces Following The Release Of His Latest Statement

If it was any other star, Kyrie might have been kicked out of the league. Former Heat role player Meyers Leonard got mixed up in a similar situation and has never played in the NBA again.

But Irving seems to understand his mistake and is doing his best to reconcile his actions. Not only has he spoken to Jewish community leaders, but he has also explained his initial resistance to apologize when first asked.

"I felt like I was protecting my character, and I reacted out of pure defense," he told SNY's Ian Begley. "I was just hurt that I could be labeled, or I thought that I was being labeled, as anti-Semitic or anti-Jewish. And I felt like that was just so disrespectful to ask me whether or not I was anti-Semitic or not. Now, to the outside world it may have been seen as a simple yes or no - which rightfully so, it should have been 'No, I'm not anti-Semitic. No, I'm not anti-Jewish. I am a person that believes that we all should have equal opportunities and that we should all shower each other with love, and that should be at the forefront.' But it wasn't in that initial conversation, and I take my accountability, and I want to apologize for that because it came off the wrong way, completely."

Irving has really gone above and beyond to make things right, and credit has to be given to him for doing what was necessary to return to the Nets.

Only time will tell if they can salvage this season, but Kyrie has certainly put his team in a good position to turn succeed moving forward. If they can stay healthy, they might just end up being the team we once feared.

