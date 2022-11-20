Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Nets star Kevin Durant isn't typically one who is shy about expressing his opinion. Whether it's online or face-to-face with the media, KD is one of the most authentic athletes in the NBA.

So when he sat down for a heart-to-heart with Chris Hayne last week, it's no surprise that some of his candid comments got taken a bit out of context.

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton, and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? Durant asked B/R. “You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there."



"I was just like, 'This can't be it for me.' I have to really enjoy every single moment I'm out here. That’s part of being a pro. I have to be coachable, I have to knock down shots, I have to be aggressive, and I have to talk to my teammates the right way. That's the journey and the battle."



At the time, Durant's words were taken to be a slight against his teammates. In reality, he was just trying to manage expectations.

In a conversation on his podcast this weekend, Durant cleared up his previous comments but also revealed how it made him feel to see how his words were being twisted.

"I sent a text out to the guys. Because I really felt… I felt bad about that s**t, you know what I mean? To the point where it’s just like damn, I’m embarrassed to walk in front of my teammates," Durant said. "Because I’m like ‘f**k I didn’t mean it that way, and I know it’s plastered everywhere, and I know your friends and family sent this to you, and it’s just like... f**k. Because my intentions weren’t to have that reaction, it was more so to like calm OUR fans, which are Nets fans, because they’ve been hearing so much about our team to the media and I’m concerned about that as a player. I feel like I represent the fanbase that I’m playing for, so like any chance that I get to calm the noise a little bit, and kind of tell them the state of our team, I don’t mind doing it. But I think my approach could have been way better. I could have said stuff way different. Explained it better. But I’m glad Chris came out and did that, and I’m glad that we can do this.”

The Nets really can't afford any more distractions or division right now, so it's a good thing that none of Durant's teammates seemed to take his interview personally, which will be important in maintaining team chemistry for Kyrie's return.

It will be interesting to see how things play out for this Nets team and if Durant and Kyrie can actually salvage this season after such a terrible start.

