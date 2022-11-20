Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five

Kevin Durant

Nets star Kevin Durant isn't typically one who is shy about expressing his opinion. Whether it's online or face-to-face with the media, KD is one of the most authentic athletes in the NBA.

So when he sat down for a heart-to-heart with Chris Hayne last week, it's no surprise that some of his candid comments got taken a bit out of context.

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton, and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? Durant asked B/R. “You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there."

"I was just like, 'This can't be it for me.' I have to really enjoy every single moment I'm out here. That’s part of being a pro. I have to be coachable, I have to knock down shots, I have to be aggressive, and I have to talk to my teammates the right way. That's the journey and the battle."

At the time, Durant's words were taken to be a slight against his teammates. In reality, he was just trying to manage expectations.

Kevin Durant Admits He Felt Bad About Public Comments

In a conversation on his podcast this weekend, Durant cleared up his previous comments but also revealed how it made him feel to see how his words were being twisted.

"I sent a text out to the guys. Because I really felt… I felt bad about that s**t, you know what I mean? To the point where it’s just like damn, I’m embarrassed to walk in front of my teammates," Durant said. "Because I’m like ‘f**k I didn’t mean it that way, and I know it’s plastered everywhere, and I know your friends and family sent this to you, and it’s just like... f**k. Because my intentions weren’t to have that reaction, it was more so to like calm OUR fans, which are Nets fans, because they’ve been hearing so much about our team to the media and I’m concerned about that as a player. I feel like I represent the fanbase that I’m playing for, so like any chance that I get to calm the noise a little bit, and kind of tell them the state of our team, I don’t mind doing it. But I think my approach could have been way better. I could have said stuff way different. Explained it better. But I’m glad Chris came out and did that, and I’m glad that we can do this.”

The Nets really can't afford any more distractions or division right now, so it's a good thing that none of Durant's teammates seemed to take his interview personally, which will be important in maintaining team chemistry for Kyrie's return. 

It will be interesting to see how things play out for this Nets team and if Durant and Kyrie can actually salvage this season after such a terrible start.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up
Entertainment

Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation
NBA Media

Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation

By Divij Kulkarni
Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises 2018
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises Since 2018

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
NBA Media

Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
Entertainment

Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters
NBA Media

Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters

By Aikansh Chaudhary
3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-Game Stretch
NBA Media

3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-Game Stretch

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Free Throws
NBA Media

NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Free Throws

By Divij Kulkarni
Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife Carmen Electra Posted Hot Photos And Fans Went Crazy: "I Wish This Weekend Was Longer!"
Entertainment

Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife Carmen Electra Posted Hot Photos And Fans Went Crazy: "I Wish This Weekend Was Longer!"

By Gautam Varier
Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To
NBA Media

Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To

By Gautam Varier
The Weirdest Play Of This Season Happened Between Dallas Mavericks And Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

The Weirdest Play Of This Season Happened Between Dallas Mavericks And Denver Nuggets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again
NBA Media

Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green On Winning The Fourth NBA Championship Of His Career: "This Is Like The Ultimate F**k You To Everybody. Y'all Wrote Us Off."
NBA Media

Draymond Green On Winning The Fourth NBA Championship Of His Career: "This Is Like The Ultimate F**k You To Everybody. Y'all Wrote Us Off."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Are Officially Anthony Davis' Team, Fans Agree After AD's 3rd Explosive 30-Point Game
NBA Media

Lakers Are Officially Anthony Davis' Team, Fans Agree After AD's 3rd Explosive 30-Point Game

By Divij Kulkarni