Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Clarifies His Comments About His Nets Teammates: "I Was Trying To Protect Them From The Expectations..."

NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"

Despite having one of the best players in the world on their team, the Brooklyn Nets have not played up to expectations this season. In fact, through their first 15 games, the Nets have struggled to find any consistency amid another string of controversies.

Through it all, Kevin Durant is doing his best to keep his head down and keep a straight face. But sometimes, even KD can't help but get himself a little more involved.

In a recent exclusive with Chris Haynes, for example, Durant stirred up a lot of noise when he made the following remarks about his teammates:

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? Durant asked B/R. “You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there.

Initially, many fans and experts took it as Durant taking a shot at his teammates and essentially admitting they weren't good enough to win.

Kevin Durant Makes Follow-Up Statement To Clarify His Comments

Durant has since clarified that statement, providing some much-needed clarity on the situation in a chat with Eddie Gonzalez.

"I should’ve explained myself better to Chris Haynes, but it wasn’t - it wasn’t like this. That wasn’t my intentions when I was saying it," said Durant. "I was more so saying, look yo, I was trying to protect my teammates from the expectations from everybody else. Like yo relax a little bit, let us work this out until everything gets right, but look at how we’re playing right now. [We have] 30 point wins, 40 point wins, and games where we keep the opposing team under 100 points, but then when we lose and give up 150 points to the lakers for one game, everyone, is like ‘oh shit the sky is falling down.’"

"And its just like yo, do you see the progression of our team and what we doin’ and how guys are steppin’ up and trying to do more? So when they actually end those rows of gettin’ back to “this what we need you here for”, then Edmond gon’ be better, Royce gon’ be better, Clax gon’ be better, I’m gon’ be better, Joe goin -and oh I forgot about Joe. I ain’t say Joe. Joe coming off a whole year not playing and now basically been playing the 3 for us. He been having to guard bigger guys, he been goin down to the rim a little bit, droppin stuff off, and just expanding his game. So everybody expanding their game throughout this time, so there’s going to be ups and downs through our team, and I was just [trying to say], don't expect us to be perfect every night or great every night. It's gonna be times when we playing incredible basketball and the next game we might not be able to hit sh*t. So like, that was my whole thing and I definitely could have worded it better."

It remains to be seen how the Nets will finish this season, but they have some help on the way. For the first time in weeks, Kyrie Irving will suit up for the Nets tonight. Between his return and the slow resurgence of Ben Simmons (who dropped a season-high 15 points), the Nets could be in for a nice stretch of basketball.

The biggest factor, though, will be if Kyrie, and the rest of the team, can avoid any more distractions this season. If so, the Nets will have everything they need to compete for the title this year -- and they'll be all out of excuses if they fail to get it done.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike Conley
NBA Media

Mike Conley Admits He Didn't See The Jazz's Hot Start Coming: "I Didn’t Think It Would Be This Right Away..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Clarifies His Comments About His Nets Teammates: "I Was Trying To Protect Them From The Expectations..."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition
NBA Media

LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition

By Titan Frey
10 Worst Seasons In Los Angeles Lakers History
NBA

10 Worst Seasons In Los Angeles Lakers History

By Kyle Daubs
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
NBA Media

LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers

By Orlando Silva
All-Time 5-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA Trade Rumors

All-Time 5-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Eddie Bitar
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA

10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Los Angeles Clippers

By Nick Mac
Evan Fournier Voices Frustrations For Being Out Of Knicks' Rotation
NBA Media

Evan Fournier Voices Frustrations For Being Out Of Knicks' Rotation

By Orlando Silva
The 10 Most Disappointing NBA Teams Of All Time
NBA

The 10 Most Disappointing NBA Teams Of All Time

By Addam Goldman
The All-Time Playoffs Leading Scorers For Every NBA Team: Michael Jordan Scored The Most Points For One Franchise
NBA

The All-Time Playoffs Leading Scorers For Every NBA Team: Michael Jordan Scored The Most Points For One Franchise

By Eddie Bitar
10 NBA Stars Who Have Beaten The Most 50-Win Teams In Playoffs History
NBA

10 NBA Stars Who Have Beaten The Most 50-Win Teams In Playoffs History

By Junfeng Li
NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Could Make Shocking U-Turn On Russell Westbrook's Future
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Could Make Shocking U-Turn On Russell Westbrook's Future

By Orlando Silva
Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs
The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team
NBA

The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team

By Eddie Bitar
The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History

By Nick Mac