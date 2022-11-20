Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Finally Explains Why He Refused To Apologize After Being Called Anti-Semitic

Kyrie Irving remains a hot topic around the NBA and even though he's close to returning to the Brooklyn Nets. Whenever his name is mentioned, you know it'll be controversial. Kyrie is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA and his recent antics confirmed that. 

After sharing an anti-semitic movie on social media, Kyrie suffered a huge backlash, with many people criticizing him. Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai was very critical of Kyrie, just like NBA commissioner Adam Silver

The player also starred in a controversial moment with a reporter, saying that he didn't promote anything on his platforms. Irving had this approach when he talked to reporters, never apologizing for his actions in front of the media. It wasn't until he was suspended that Irving issued an apology on Instagram. 

Moreover, he appeared on a video talking about this issue and apologizing again for sharing this movie, and clarifying that he doesn't hesitate Jewish people or anybody. Moreover, he talked about why he first refused to apologize in front of reporters, explaining that he felt he was protecting himself and took a defensive approach to all the comments. 

"I felt like I was protecting my character, and I reacted out of pure defense," he told SNY's Ian Begley. "I was just hurt that I could be labeled, or I thought that I was being labeled, as anti-semitic or anti-Jewish. And I felt like that was just so disrespectful to ask me whether or not I was anti-semitic or not.

"Now, to the outside world it may have been seen as a simple yes or no - which rightfully so, it should have been 'No, I'm not anti-semitic. No, I'm not anti-Jewish. I am a person that believes that we all should have equal opportunities and that we should all shower each other with love, and that should be at the forefront.' But it wasn't in that initial conversation, and I take my accountability, and I want to apologize for that because it came off the wrong way, completely."

Kyrie has learned his lesson and now wants to move on and focus purely on basketball. The 2016 NBA champion has been involved in controversy during his three years in Brooklyn, and one hopes this is the last time he gets himself into these situations. The Nets are showing a different face now, and Kyrie's comeback could take them to the next level. 

