Skip to main content

Nets Owner Joe Tsai On Kyrie Irving: "He Only Apologized After He Was Suspended...”

Kyrie Irving

In Brooklyn, the Nets are winners of four out of their last five games and look to be figuring things out on both ends of the floor. 

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving continues to watch from the sidelines as he works his way back to the Nets roster. After officially serving out his five-game suspension, there were rumblings Kyrie could make his return as soon as tomorrow.

Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case. According to Tsai, Irving has not yet fulfilled the conditions of his return. In a chat with the New York Post, the Nets owner also explained why he's being so tough on Irving.

“He still has work to do,” Nets owner Joe Tsai told The Post on Saturday.

Irving was handed an indefinite suspension, which the Nets said would be at least five games, for promoting an anti-Semitic movie. The All-Star guard reached that five-game threshold Saturday, when the Nets played the Clippers. He also will sit out Sunday against the Lakers — and for as long as it takes for him to complete a set of remedial tasks mandated by the Nets.


“He has to show people that he’s sorry,” Tsai told The Post during the game against the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. “What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.” 

The Nets have been rolling since Irving's suspension five games ago, and there is a lot of optimism about how much better the Nets can look when he returns. And while head coach Jacque Vaughn has done a great job leading this Nets team so far, not even he knows what to expect on the Irving situation.

“I do not know. I do know not available [Sunday], I have been told that. So I can give you that,” Jacque Vaughn said before he coached his second game since the Nets removed the interim label from his title and made him their head coach.

Vaughn said he has no firm idea about when Irving might return.

“I don’t,” Vaughn said. “The good thing is Joe put out that statement [Friday] that shows where the collaboration or alignment is right now. I have no idea or timetable at all.” 

At this point, there's no use trying to identify what this Nets team is or how serious they are about competing in the East. But with Kevin Durant looking good, the supporting cast getting stronger, and Kyrie Irving on the way back, the Nets could certainly be in a worse situation right now.

Hopefully, Uncle Drew is able to mend his relationships soon, so he can rejoin his team as quickly as possible and get back to playing ball.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Nets Owner Joe Tsai On Kyrie Irving: "He Only Apologized After He Was Suspended...”

By Nico Martinez
Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season
NBA Media

Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Reveals He's Been In Contact With Kyrie Irving: "He's Looking Forward To Playing The Game."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals He's Been In Contact With Kyrie Irving: "He's Looking Forward To Playing The Game."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After Nets Go 4-1 Without Kyrie Irving: "It's Nice Having A Team That Just Shows Up..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season

By Nico Martinez
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors
NBA

10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors

By Nick Mac
Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

By Divij Kulkarni
De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison
NBA

37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison

By Eddie Bitar
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Nets Owner Joe Tsai Admits Kyrie Irving 'Still Has Work To Do' Before He Can Rejoin Team

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Clarkson
NBA Media

Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start

By Nico Martinez
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement
NBA Media

Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement

By Orlando Silva
NBA Insider David Aldridge Reveals Why The Nets Made The Right Decision Passing On Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals Why The Nets Made The Right Decision Passing On Ime Udoka

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reflects On Never Winning A Championship: "Trust Me, My Life Is Pretty Damn Complete."

By Orlando Silva
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies

By Orlando Silva