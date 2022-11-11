Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Says It's Time For The Nets To Let Kyrie Irving Play: "LeBron Was Damn Right, Bring Him Back!"

Kyrie Irving

Thanks to his own doing, Kyrie Irving is finding himself in a bit of hot water to start the season. After promoting an anti-semitic film on his social media and delaying his apology for it, Irving was promptly handed down a punishment from the Nets.

Besides having to serve a five-game suspension, Brooklyn also told Irving he could only come back after fulfilling a list of conditions that includes making a $500,000 donation and taking sensitivity training courses.

So far, Irving has taken some steps to meet the requirements of his return (like a meeting with Adam Silver), but some still feel as though the Nets have taken this whole thing way too far.

On First Take Friday morning, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went so far as to call out the Nets and demand for Irving's suspension to be lifted immediately.

"Kyrie should not have done what he did. Putting that link on his Twitter page was highly insensitive and offensive and the Jewish community spoke up about that. We understand that part of it. But he apologized. Albeit reluctantly, he did that. The anti-defamation league, somebody needs to talk to them," Smith said. "Nobody else has done it, so I'm gonna do it. Most folks in our society recognize that Kyrie was wrong and Kyrie made a mistake... he apologized for it. The Commissioner of the National Football League has come out and said that Kyrie Irving is someone he has known personally for a decade and that he can vouch for the fact that Kyrie Irving is not anti-semitic. That should be enough. This list that's been put out there, I don't want to hear about sensitivity training and all this other stuff. Because when you put those as conditions for him being allowed back into the league, you are emasculating this man."

Stephen A. Smith Is Just One Of A Growing Number Of Supporters For Kyrie Irving

While the entire basketball community banded together to condemn Kyrie's recent behavior, Stephen A. Smith isn't the only one who thinks things have gone too far. Even after apologizing (twice) and serving his five-game suspension without objection, there is still no timetable for his return to action.

Stephen A., Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, and even LeBron James have all publicly defended Irving,  with claims that dispute any notion of him being anti-Semitic.

Hopefully, it's only a matter of time before he's back and doing his thing on the court.

