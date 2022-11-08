Jaylen Brown Defends Kyrie Irving: "I Don't Believe Kyrie Irving Is Antisemitic."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kyrie Irving has received a lot of backlash from the entire NBA community over the last few days. The reason behind Irving getting constantly called out is that the Brooklyn Nets star shared a link to a movie featuring anti-Semitic disinformation. Although Irving deleted the tweet, he never really apologized for it.

In light of that, Kyrie has been suspended by the Nets. Following the suspension, Irving has also unfollowed the organization on Twitter. But that's not the end of bad news for Kai.

Sneaker giant Nike has also cut all ties with Kyrie Irving and will not even release his Kyrie 8 shoe amidst recent controversy. It seems like the entire world is against the Brooklyn Nets star.

Jaylen Brown Shows Support For Kyrie Irving

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is currently the vice president of the NBPA. Being in that position, Brown wants to appeal against the suspension of Kyrie Irving. In addition to that, Brown also revealed his thoughts about the anti-Semitic banner hanging over Irving.

Via Boston Globe:

“I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic. I don’t think people in our governing bodies think he’s antisemitic. He made a mistake. We understand from an outside perspective how important sensitivity is to not condone hate speech and not condone anything of that nature. It’s sensitivity to the dialect around that. We don’t want to stand up for somebody in order to not condemn hate speech, but I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic. And hopefully the NBA feels the same way.” He added, “There is an interesting distinction between what somebody says verbally and what somebody posts as a link on a platform with no description behind it. Some people will argue there’s no difference and some people will argue there is a difference. There’s no language in our CBA. There’s no rules against it. This is uncharted territory for everybody, and everybody is trying to figure out the difference between the two.”

As Brown mentioned, this is uncharted territory for everyone. There is a huge difference between saying those hate comments verbally or simply posting a link. He also mentioned that everyone is trying to figure out the difference between the two since there are no actual rules against it.

