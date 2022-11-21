Skip to main content

Lakers Fans React After Anthony Davis Drops 30 And 18 In Third Straight Win: “This AD With A Healthy LeBron Will Be Lethal.”

The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely tore the San Antonio Spurs apart en route to their third consecutive win on the season. It was a comprehensive performance on both ends of the ball as the Lakers picked up a 30-point win, with the final score being 92-123.

The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis as LeBron James continues to miss time with a groin injury he picked up the LA Clippers as LBJ was putting on a show. Given how Davis has performed in LeBron's absence, Lakers fans are getting excited about the duo coming back together while hailing him for his sensational run of form.

AD had 30 points and 18 rebounds while also dishing out 2 assists and picking up 3 steals with a block. Austin Reaves, Thomas Bryant, Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, and Dennis Schroder all had great performances to supplement AD's big night as well. 

Do The Lakers Make This Work Or Look For A Trade?

The signs the Lakers have shown are encouraging. It must be considered that the Lakers have benefitted from some favorable games in their recent matchups against the Spurs, Pistons, and Nets. None of these teams had someone that could stop AD, and Davis punished them for it. 

Good teams need to win the games that they have to, and the Lakers have done that on this winning streak. Options to trade Russell Westbrook for multiple rotational pieces that could feasibly make this team a playoff lock is still there, but it doesn't look like the team will go in that direction.

Working your way out of being 5-10 is not going to be easy, but the Lakers have reason to believe that this roster with a healthy LeBron can make something happen.  

