The Lakers Are Reportedly Receiving Trade Offers For Russell Westbrook Amid Recent Resurgence

It's amazing how fast the script has flipped on Russell Westbrook. Just a few weeks ago, he was considered one of the worst starting point guards in the league -- now, he's one of the few bright spots for a Lakers squad at rock bottom.

Since coming off the bench, Russ has been an absolute menace, bringing energy and high-efficiency scoring in a way he hasn't done since his Houston days.

What it means for the Lakers, however, is increased trade value for their star, who has reportedly started generating some trade interest across the league.

The organization is facing a critical decision in the James era, a decision that could prompt key players to sour on the direction of the franchise, league sources tell Bleacher Report. But there is still time for the Lakers to be active on the trade market as they prepare for a four-game homestand.

With Russell Westbrook thriving in his new role as a sixth man, the Lakers are now receiving calls about his availability, sources say, but talks are not at a serious stage.

And while it’s been a talking point on social media, the Lakers are not considering trading Davis, according to sources. For any dialogue of that nature to occur, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul would have received calls from interested teams inquiring if his client would agree to an extension if they traded for him. Those conversations have not taken place, sources say.

Russell Westbrook Is Set To Hit Free Agency When Contract Expires This Summer

Even if the Lakers decide to keep Russ, his future is still up in the air. With how badly he was treated last season, and how badly the Lakers are playing this season, it doesn't seem likely Westbrook would want to return to this kind of situation.

So, with Westbrook's value at an all-time high, you can expect Rob Pelinka and the Lakers to seriously consider a number of trades, which may include a return that's better than ever.

It's all in Pelinka's hands now, who will have to decide just how much he values winning now over preparing for the future. Either way, Westbrook could be the key to fixing it all.

