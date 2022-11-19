Skip to main content

Lakers Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Display Against The Pistons: "This Is The AD We Need"

Anthony Davis spearheaded the Los Angeles Lakers fourth win of the season with a dominant performance, notching up a season-high 38 points against the Detroit Pistons. 

Davis' efforts included 16 boards and 2 assists, helping Los Angeles prop up their fourth win of the season as they beat Detroit 128-121 at home.

The performance had fans lauding the big man, who, in the absence of LeBron James sitting out recovering from a left adductor strain, fashioned the win. The Pistons played without the services of Cade Cunningham and Isiah Stewart but did manage to put the Lakers through their paces.

His incredibly aggressive third quarter shifted the tide in LA's favor as they eked out a narrow 96-95 lead heading into the final stretch.

Davis was ably assisted by Lonnie Walker IV, chipping in with 17 points, 1 rebound, and 3 assists, while Austin Reaves (16 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists) and Russell Westbrook (10 points, 5 rebounds, and 12 assists) played their parts in the victory.

The Win Marks Anthony Davis' Second 30+ Point Game In A Row

Prior to the win against the Pistons, Davis had 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 2 assists in the Lakers' 116-103 victory against the Brooklyn Nets. He followed it up with another great game against the Pistons.

With James likely to take more breaks over the course of the season, the unit will bank on a healthy Davis to do the damage and set up more wins after enduring a woeful 0-5 start to the season.

Davis is averaging 25.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists this season in the 13 games he's played. He's missed the only game so far but has been a constant presence despite his persistent back issues.

The Lakers are now 4-10 and still placed 14th in the West, and should Davis continue to fire, with James in tandem when he returns, the team will look to get out of the rut they dug themselves in at the start of the season.

