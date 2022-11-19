Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Are Hyped After Team Defeats The Pistons: "We're Seeing Vintage AD Again."

The Los Angeles Lakers were a poor team going into their recent game against the Detroit Pistons. They had a 3-10 record and were without LeBron James due to the forward being injured.

Against the Detroit Pistons, though, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to get a win, 128-121. There is no doubt that the team played well, even without LeBron James present. Anthony Davis carried the load for the team, putting up 38 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

A lot of Lakers fans reacted to the game, with many of them praising Anthony Davis for his performance. Some of them suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers could become an even better team when LeBron James comes back.

Championship season back on

2020 AD BACK BABY

Great win, still need to trade and still need to trade AD while the stock is high he only plays well vs bad teams. But that’s okay we know he ain’t a super star. Are the lakers trying to make the playoffs or win the championship cuz right now we ain’t in either

B2B wins it's inevitable we go on another 5 game L streak.

LETS START A WIN STREAK

When LeBron James calls it an career this will be Anthony Davis team

Disappointing win we should’ve won by 30

Solid game. Let’s hope when Bron comes back we’ll be even better.

WE GOING 70-10

We’re really seeing Vintage AD again

More of this please!

LAKERS ARE BETTER WITHOUT LEWASHED

That’s the AD I know 

AD with a big points haul, Russ with loads of assists and Reeves not looking out of place. Lakers fans can enjoy this one even if it wasn't pretty...

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers had a good performance, and hopefully, more of that is to come. However, we have to see how well they do against better opposition, as the Pistons are currently a lottery-bound team. 

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Make Moves To Improve The Roster

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with a number of trade rumors, and despite their recent win, making a trade could still be prudent. They were most recently connected with a potential trade for Terry Rozier.

Point guard Terry Rozier, forward Gordon Hayward and center Mason Plumlee are three guys executives around the league are eyeing in Charlotte, and would-be contenders teams like the Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, Suns, and Lakers are expected to inquire should those players be put on the market.

“Rozier is a little tougher because he has the contract (first of a four-year, $96 million deal) but he has fans with the Lakers, if they want to give up some picks.”

Terry Rozier could definitely help the team out with his perimeter scoring and shot creation. As a third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the starting lineup, Rozier could be lethal.

It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers will, in fact, make a deal to shuffle their roster in the future. They definitely have an opportunity to be a playoff team if they do so, and we'll see if they surrender their tradeable first-round picks to get some win-now veterans. 

