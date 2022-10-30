Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Beg Their Team For A Win Amid 0-5 Start: "I Don't Think I Can Handle Another Loss..."

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

For the first time in his career, LeBron James is on the team with the worst record in basketball. And while many fans and experts predicted an underwhelming campaign for L.A., you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who thought they'd be this bad.

And so, with the Lakers 0-5 on the season, and the only winless team remaining, it's no surprise that fans have grown desperate for a tally in the win column.

On Twitter, many users expressed dread, anxiety, and hopelessness about L.A.'s upcoming game against the red-hot Nuggets.

To say this is a must-win game for the Lakers might actually be an understatement. While it's still very early, digging an 0-6 hole for yourself to start the season is not a good idea and this Lakers team is likely not good enough to make up for this slow start. Not to mention that team morale is at an all-time low.

Lakers Are Scrambling For Answers After 0-5 Start To The New Season

Despite showing some promise on defense this year, the Lakers' shooting struggles have made it virtually impossible for them to win games. While Russell Westbrook brings his fair share of problems, it's really on Rob Pelinka for not adding the right parts around his star trio.

“Shame on you Rob Pelinka," said Jay Williams in an angry rant. "Rob Pelinka, through the whole offseason, we talked about Buddy Hield and all the players that could come in and here is the bench for the Lakers: Matt Ryan, Wenyen Gabriel, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Austin Reaves, Scotty Pippen Jr., Max Christie, Damian Jones, Cole Swider. You guys have any idea who they are?”

“All the teams that LeBron James has ever won on have had shooting around him... I’m not paying Rob Pelinka to try, I’m paying you to do it! You know how insulting that is [for James to go] in the postgame and literally say, ‘Maybe teams are giving us open looks for a reason.’”

With so many flaws, especially on offense, the Lakers have a lot of work ahead of them if they want to begin the process of turning things around. In the meantime, getting a win to stop the bleeding would be nice.

While a 1-5 start isn't good by any stretch, it's certainly better than 0-6, and Lakers fans might not go another loss without losing it completely.

The Lakers, who are 15th in the West, will play the Nuggets tonight, at home, in their sixth game of the season. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook are all expected to play.

