Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"

The Los Angeles Lakers just picked up a dominant 103-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets to snap a 5-game losing streak and improve their record on the season to 3-10. Everything went perfectly for the Lakers tonight, who were without LeBron James as he heals up from a groin strain he suffered against the Clippers

Anthony Davis stepped up to the plate and dominated with 37 points and 18 rebounds, 10 of which were offensive rebounds. The Nets had no answer for AD on either end of the ball, as we saw glimpses of the bubble AD everyone remembers as the deciding factor in the Lakers championship run. Fans were equally impressed with his performance.

This is the version of AD the Lakers will expect to see every night if the Lakers want to have a hope of making the playoffs. 3-10 is a deep hole to climb out of, but if the superstars in LA play like superstars, they should reach at least 40 wins even with the roster deficiencies.

Can We Expect Anthony Davis To Perform Like This Consistently?

Obviously, Anthony Davis won't have 37-18 every night but will AD be aggressive enough to average over 27 points a season and be the offensive option the Lakers need him to be? He answered the call today, but will he answer it when LeBron James is on the floor with him? Maybe then fans will stop linking him to trade rumors.

LeBron and AD have shown everyone that they can have the perfect dynamic between them during their championship run. AD was close to averaging 30 and playing at a DPOY level while LeBron was an invaluable scorer, facilitator, and improved defender. 

AD needs to sustain this level of play when LBJ is back and LeBron needs to play more like how he did against the Clippers prior to his injury to have a chance of making the playoffs. 

