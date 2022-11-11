Lakers Fans Get More Bad News As LeBron James Set To Miss 2 Games With Groin Injury

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

At just 2-9 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers need all the help they can get as they attempt to turn things around. But on Thursday night, fans got another bit of bad news after it was announced that LeBron James would miss the next two games due to a groin injury.

According to Shams Charania, James is day-to-day with plans to take some days off through the next week.

Lakers star LeBron James is day-to-day due to a left adductor strain. He is doubtful to play Friday vs. Kings.



James may miss home games Friday vs. Kings and Sunday vs. Nets, which would give him and the Lakers eight days off until the next contest (Nov. 18 vs. Pistons) to recover from foot and adductor issues.

LeBron James Pressuring Lakers To Make Moves And Salvage Their Season

While LeBron may not be playing his best basketball, it doesn't mean he doesn't want the Lakers to compete. According to the latest reports, he is actively pushing for Rob Pelinka to make some win-now trades with the few assets the team has remaining.

Lacking young, enticing assets and draft capital to strengthen the roster, the Lakers are only armed with two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, respectively.



James, who turns 38 next month and is in Year 20 of his NBA career, does not want to waste a season of his high-level playing days in hopes of incoming reinforcements for the 2023-24 campaign, sources say. Other core players on the roster would likewise prefer those picks to be used to elevate this year’s team.



That’s the burdensome decision Pelinka now faces.

LeBron hasn't been playing like himself this season, and that could be due to various reasons. But, without LeBron at his best, it's going to be hard for L.A. to compete with some of the other top dogs in the West.

Hopefully, over these next two games, James can get the rest he needs and heal up to help the Lakers make a run.

If not, this season may soon be over for the Purple and Gold, which is not how anyone saw this season going a few weeks ago. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out for the Lakers.