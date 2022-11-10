Skip to main content

LeBron James And Other Lakers Stars Want Rob Pelinka To Trade First-Round Picks And Not Waste Another Year Of His Prime

There's a war brewing in Los Angeles. At 2-9 on the season, the Lakers are far from where they want to be and completely without answers on how to address any of their biggest concerns.

And now, with the situation growing direr after every loss, a noticeable split has developed in the thinking of key personnel on the team.

In one corner is Rob Pelinka and the front office, who want to preserve what's left of the Lakers' future. With just two picks remaining in the next decade, the front office would rather let this era die an ugly death than trade away their last picks in the draft.

In the other corner is LeBron James and, seemingly, Anthony Davis, who continues to go to war despite the lack of talent around them. In an unsurprising report by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, he confirmed James wants his team to go all-in on winning now, no matter the price.

(via Bleacher Report)

Lacking young, enticing assets and draft capital to strengthen the roster, the Lakers are only armed with two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, respectively.

James, who turns 38 next month and is in Year 20 of his NBA career, does not want to waste a season of his high-level playing days in hopes of incoming reinforcements for the 2023-24 campaign, sources say. Other core players on the roster would likewise prefer those picks to be used to elevate this year’s team.

That’s the burdensome decision Pelinka now faces.

The Lakers Must Trade Their Picks If They Want To Add More Help Around LeBron James And Anthony Davis

At the center of everything is L.A.'s last remaining pair of first-round picks, which could be used to net some role-players that the Lakers desperately need. Now, even Russell Westbrook is starting to generate some trade interest.

With Russell Westbrook thriving in his new role as a sixth man, the Lakers are now receiving calls about his availability, sources say, but talks are not at a serious stage.

And while it’s been a talking point on social media, the Lakers are not considering trading Davis, according to sources. For any dialogue of that nature to occur, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul would have received calls from interested teams inquiring if his client would agree to an extension if they traded for him. Those conversations have not taken place, sources say.

Despite how bad things are on the court, the Lakers are still refusing to do what it takes to bring their stars some help.

That might change in a few more weeks, with some more losses, but one has to imagine that LeBron James is getting a little tired of always being on the losing end of games. Something's got to give in Lakerland.

