Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are the biggest disappointment in the NBA this season, struggling to win games. Not even after Russell Westbrook started showing different things coming off the bench, the Purple and Gold have been unable to find their pace this season.

After another painful loss on Wednesday night, against crosstown rivals Los Angeles Clippers, things have become worse for the Lakers. While fans were worried about LeBron James' groin injury, the rest of the team couldn't get the win, and Anthony Davis had some things to say about this.

The big man blamed the defense for the defeat, which is more alarming knowing that the defense is the only good thing the Lakers, as a collective, have to show this season. However, their performance on Wednesday night didn't please AD.

Lakers Fans Think Anthony Davis Will Request A Trade Soon

Nobody is happy with this situation, especially Davis and LeBron James, and some fans think this could mean the beginning of the end for the Los Angeles Lakers-Anthony Davis partnership. Redditor "blacPanther55" claims they feel Davis will get tired of playing at the five and will pull a Kevin Durant to get out of the hot mess the Lakers are right now.

I feel like Anthony Davis will request a trade soon. I believe that AD is tired of playing center and to me he looks completely over it all. Having him bang with centers is gassing him so much that he can't contribute on offense on the second half. It might be for the best for both.

This statement made some noise among the rest of the fans. Some agreed with that, saying that AD could take advantage of playing on a 'real team', and also attacked the team's front office for not picking a clear path to follow.

The Lakers FO need to realize players also are going to get pissed off at this terrible start. They’re not robots.

Yup. AD, Bron, and Russ are really doing what they can, but they’re smart enough to see this team is not a contender. What NBA contender ever started 2-9? Just an abysmal look. Of course they’re going to be somewhere else mentally when the organization doesn’t invest in winning.

The players are the ones losing tho. They know better than anyone else what the real problem is.

No lie I was thinking this the last few games. I’ve never seen him look this defeated/uninterested on a consistent basis before. I think he’s starting to see the writing on the wall and may think that he may need to go to another team that is good enough to load manage him.

And he’s gonna look much better on a real team

AD has to do this cause our front office too soft to make a decision between going all in or rebuilding. This stuck in the middle stuff is stupid.

Him being the one to force us into the correct decision to rebuild would be appreciated because we all know Pelinka and Jeanie are content with being stuck in purgatory.

Good any heat on Jeannie would be great

I actually don’t think any of the 3 actually care about the team/winning anymore. Not on purpose but because they’ve accepted they ain’t winning shit.

For my sake I hope he does I rather know that we’re rebuilding then having these constant trade rumors and being mediocre just pull the trigger and start the rebuild it’s best for the franchise

There’s something they could easily do to fix that but FO worried about two mystery box picks 5 and 7 years down the line.

That would be best case scenario at this point honestly. Not that I dislike AD, but this isn’t getting better and the front office is cheap. Get out while you can.

Good for him. The sooner him and LeBron get away from this front office and incompetent owner the better.

To be honest, the only way we're getting a clean slate, is if/when AD and Bron are gone. If we had any picks, i'd honestly be pro-blowing it up but i don't trust this FO, or this fucking owner, to construct a proper rebuild with losing seasons. We saw how that went, when we DID have picks. We're Knicks West at this point, lads. This 2020 Championship will live in infamy, Bron you fucking legend.

AD is a shell of his former self

Hindsight is 20-20. Would be nice to have Dwight Howard in the team and pair him with AD.

If we don't know how to use his abilities, maybe some other team will know.

Why? No contender is going to want him for what we will be asking for him

Jeanie and Rob are both blinded by all that f*cking botox to realize this franchise is dog sh*t.

God I hope so

The Lakers have a lot of work to do if they want to change their current moment. It's been said that they are waiting for a mystery player to be available for trade, but it doesn't seem like their fans have the patience the front office has. This could be the beginning of the end for this Lakers era, as they are looking nothing like a competitive team.

Davis has been linked with some teams in recent days, including a move for Damian Lillard or Zach LaVine, which will allow AD to play in his hometown.