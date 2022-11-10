Skip to main content

Chris Broussard Says The Los Angeles Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis For Damian Lillard

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to underperform in the 2022-23 NBA season. They have played 11 games so far this season and have lost 9 of those matchups. As a result, they currently have an abysmal record of 2-9. Due to this underwhelming start to the season, many are on board with the idea of making a few trades to improve the roster.

One of the players that the fanbase wants to trade away is none other than Anthony Davis. Just a couple of seasons ago, Davis was a crucial part of leading the Purple and Gold to an NBA title. But since then, the big man has struggled to stay healthy and find form.

While he has shown signs of stardom here and there this season, he is nowhere close to the level that the organization needs him to be. Keeping that in mind, there is a very real possibility that the Lakers may trade Davis in the coming months.

NBA Analyst Thinks Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis For Damian Lillard

Davis is currently averaging 23.0 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 2.5 APG. He is also shooting 54.1% from the field, but he is shooting just 26.7% from deep. In addition, he is not playing basketball aggressively, which the team is certainly missing.

Keeping these points in mind, NBA analyst Chris Broussard suggested a blockbuster trade between the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers. He wants the two teams to swap Davis for Damian Lillard.

(Starts at 0:37)

“I actually like this for both teams and it’s been floated other there before. Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard straight up. And I get it right now you might say Lillard is better. But here’s the thing for Portland, Damian is 32, AD actually fits their timeline more than Damian does. I don’t know if Portland does it”

Damian Lillard maybe 32 years old, but he is still one hell of a player. Moreover, Dame and the Trail Blazers currently have one of the best records in the league. If the organization trades Lillard, it may help them to be a competitor in the longer run, but it will destroy their current season.

