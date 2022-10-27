Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Want To Save Their First-Round Picks For A Future Blockbuster Trade For Damian Lillard

It's safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the worst teams in the NBA as of now. Despite having a roster that features LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers have started the 2022-23 NBA season with a record of 0-4.

The Lakers' struggles early in the season can be tied to the team's abysmal three-point shooting. To be honest, it's no surprise since the Lakers somehow managed to get rid of their six-best three-point shooters from last season. However, the one trade that the Lakers Nation actually wants to see is around Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook has been berated by fans and the media since his arrival. After the Lakers' most recent defeat against the Denver Nuggets, it was reported that Westbrook wants to be traded from the team. But is there a team that will accept a trade offer around Russ?

NBA Rumors: The Lakers Want To Trade For Damian Lillard

After missing most of the 2021-22 NBA season, Damian Lillard has made a stunning comeback this season. He has been playing an elite level of basketball and has led the team to a record of 4-1. Although the Trail Blazers have started the season in a strong manner, not many believe they will be able to continue this form come playoff time.

Keeping that in mind, Bleacher Report believes the Lakers are actually saving their future first-round picks for a blockbuster trade for Dame.

Via Bleacher Report:

"The second that Damian Lillard becomes available for a trade package, I'm shipping AD expresso, as fast as humanly possible to the Portland Trail Blazers. If I'm the Lakers, the only reason why do not go ahead and trade away those two first-round picks is because I'm eyeing someone like Damian Lillard. Damian Lillard is way more valuable than Buddy Hield and also Myles Turner."

As of now, there is no official report that the Lakers are indeed trying to trade for Dame. Since Lillard signed a new contract extension this season, he will not be able to be traded before the next season.

It could mean that the Lakers may give up on the 2022-23 NBA season. This will mean they will be able to get rid of Russell Westbrook as well. The organization may include Anthony Davis as the biggest bargaining chip for a blockbuster trade to get James a secondary superstar who doesn't have fitness issues.