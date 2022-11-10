Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Blames Lakers Poor Defense After Loss To Clippers

Anthony Davis Blames Lakers Poor Defense After Loss To Clippers

Anthony Davis blamed the Los Angeles Lakers' poor defense for their failure against the Clippers, who trounced them 114-101 at the Crypto.com Arena.

The side's defense, which was one of the bright spots in the first few games of the season has been lacking over the last few skirmishes, and the big man expressed his frustration as the Lakers went 2-9 after the loss.

Speaking to the media after being outplayed by their rivals, Davis felt their lack of effort on the defensive end was the result of their own doing.

"We're starting to figure everything out offensively. Defense is self-inflicted."

Davis couldn't be more right and the proof was seen in the box score where the Clippers ran amok in the first and third quarters. They heavily outscored the Lakers 33-23 even as the second and the fourth quarter saw the latter storm back into the game.

The center had another decent outing with 21 points, 9 boards, and 3 assists, while LeBron James topped with 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Troy Brown Jr. chipped in with 14 points and 4 rebounds while Russell Westbrook had 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists. That said, it wasn't enough to overpower the Clippers.

Defense Has Been An Issue With The Lakers

It wasn't just this game as Los Angeles came up short in some of the previous contests as well. Defense-first coach Darvin Ham wasn't pleased when the Lakers' lack of effort on that end cost them a win against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers lost both games to the Jazz, and one of them was due to their defensive presence failing to show up. The new head coach stressed the need to improve. Per Lakers Nation

“We took a huge step backward tonight. Giving up 75 points in the first half, giving them at least three 30-plus point quarters. We can’t play like that. We were good during different small stretches, but the overall picture that was painted by us defensively sucks. And we’ll address it in film, and practice. And we’ll get together tomorrow and do deep dive into why things were the way they were tonight."

This was further seconded by LeBron James who demanded more from the defense that would essentially win them games over the course of the season.

“We don’t never want it to happen, but there are some games throughout the course of an 82-game season where you obviously just don’t have it defensively. And we didn’t have it for 48 minutes. We had it in spurts. But, we know in order for us to win, we’ve gotta defend. And, tonight, I think we had a 50-40-90 offensive night, and we still lost. So, that’s why I was talking earlier in the season about ‘it’s not about the offense, we have to defend.’ Obviously, we gotta make shots, but if we defend, we’re gonna give ourselves a better chance to win."

The Lakers will look to build on more defense — something they have shown to be adept at in the early stages of the season. Will this be their way forward against the Sacramento Kings? Only time will tell.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates

YOU MAY LIKE

Anthony Davis Blames Lakers Poor Defense After Loss To Clippers
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Blames Lakers Poor Defense After Loss To Clippers

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Analyst Blasts Los Angeles Lakers With Unfair Statement: "This Is The Worst Lakers Team I’ve Ever Seen."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Blasts Los Angeles Lakers With Unfair Statement: "This Is The Worst Lakers Team I’ve Ever Seen."

By Aaron Abhishek
Raptors Superfan Drake Bought Chanel Bags For Strippers In Miami
Entertainment

Raptors Superfan Drake Bought Chanel Bags For Strippers In Miami

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Believes The Season Is Still Early And The Ultimate Lakers' Goal Is To Reach The NBA Playoffs
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Believes The Season Is Still Early And The Ultimate Lakers' Goal Is To Reach The NBA Playoffs

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."
NBA Media

Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."

By Aaron Abhishek
Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Thinks Fans Do Not Appreciate The Little Things That He Does On The Court
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Thinks Fans Do Not Appreciate The Little Things That He Does On The Court

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League
NBA Media

Knicks Analyst Calls Ben Simmons The Most Overrated Player In The League: "He Was Scared To Get On The Court..."

By Lee Tran
3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Once They Become Available
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Once They Become Available

By Lee Tran
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
NBA Media

The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Calls Out Lakers Defense After Loss To Jazz
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Frustrated With Lack Of Foul Calls: "I Gotta Learn How To Flop..."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James' Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 332 Players Have Never Beaten The King
NBA

LeBron James' Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 332 Players Have Never Beaten The King

By Nick Mac
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Responds To Criticism Of His Play This Year: "C'mon Man. I'm Turning 38 In Almost Two Months."

By Lee Tran
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."

By Lee Tran
richard jefferson lebron james
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Thinks LeBron James Signing An Extension With The Lakers Was The Biggest Mistake Of His Career

By Lee Tran