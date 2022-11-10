Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Lakers Losing To Clippers Without Kawhi Leonard: "Trade Everyone... This Is Pathetic."

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently been defeated by the Los Angeles Clippers in a cross-town rivalry matchup, with the final score being 111-104. There's no doubt that this was a disappointing loss for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they were expecting to be at least a playoff-caliber team going into this season.

A lot of fans reacted to the Los Angeles Lakers loss, and there's no doubt that a lot of fans were angry with the result. Some criticized the roster constructed by Rob Pelinka and the front office.

Pelicans getting wembanyama silver has to stop this

LeBron playing with a bunch of dudes just running around

Worst team of all time

ADisney and Lemicky should be traded asap to save Lakers, oldheads are injured and washed lmaooo

La is a clippers town

Trade Lebron

Trade everyone I mean everyone this is pathetic this organization is trash and the joke of the NBA

 How does Jeanie and Pelinka sleep at night

Clippers run LA

Why y’all so booty man

Tell Rob to get on the phone with Indiana right now

Rob and Jeanie are a joke. You can't tell me they thought this roster would win games.

I’ve seen enough, Trade Lebron he deserves better and go into a full rebuild

You guys hired the wrong coach. Ham doesn't think offense is a problem. Yet the team averaging one of the lowest in league. jazz got a gem in a rookie coach and they weren't even looking hard.

This team will not win more than 30 games.

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers have to make some moves to either become a competitive team or enter a rebuild. What is happening right now is untenable, and it makes sense from the Lakers' perspective to either go all-in or blow it up.

The Los Angeles Lakers Don't Want To Give Up First-Round Picks In A Trade With Indiana

The Indiana Pacers have frequently been mentioned as a potential trade partner for the Los Angeles Lakers due to their having two elite veterans who could help the Lakers, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. The most frequently mentioned trade framework featured the Lakers sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. However, a recent report suggested that the Lakers don't want to give up their picks to make that trade.

"I'm told the organization will be prudent with their two first-round picks. ...I don't believe the Lakers are in a position right now to mortgage their future with those two available picks.They're probably looking at marginal changes around the edges at best. That means trying to make deals without putting in first-round picks. The organization seems to be moving in a direction where they're going to resist moving first-round picks. [Even] if the season continues to go down this path. For Lakers fans, who are clamoring for a Buddy Hield, Myles Turner move where you're giving up two first-round picks. ...It's not prudent for them to do that."

Obviously, a lot of things can change going forward, and the Los Angeles Lakers might end up getting desperate and making the move anyway. The team is in dire straits right now, and something needs to happen.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers find a way to improve in the future. They're still a solid defensive team, but there's no question that the offense on the team needs some work.

