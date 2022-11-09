Los Angeles Lakers Don't Want To Trade Their Future First-Round Picks For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. In the first 10 games, the Purple and Gold have managed to win just two games so far. Evidently, their current record is at 2-8, and everyone thinks that the team needs to make some trades before it's too late.

Previously, Russell Westbrook was expected to be the key trade piece for the organization, but he has proven that he is an important asset to the team when coming off the bench. The team is now reconsidering including him in a trade package for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, or any other player for that matter.

Speaking of the rumored Hield and Turner trade, most believe the Lakers will need to include one or both of their future first-round picks.

Shams Charania Drops The Truth Bomb About The Lakers' Plan About Their Future Picks

The Lakers have already lost most of their draft picks in blockbuster trades for Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Despite making those trades, the Lakers are currently one of the worst teams in the league.

Obviously, the fans want to see the team win games right now, but the franchise cannot completely give up its future. It's even more worrisome since many believe that even adding Turner and Hield may not help the franchise win the title. Keeping that in mind, NBA insider Shams Charania recently talked about the Lakers' plans regarding their future draft picks.

"I'm told the organization will be prudent with their two first-round picks. ...I don't believe the Lakers are in a position right now to mortgage their future with those two available picks.They're probably looking at marginal changes around the edges at best. That means trying to make deals without putting in first-round picks. The organization seems to be moving in a direction where they're going to resist moving first-round picks. [Even] if the season continues to go down this path. For Lakers fans, who are clamoring for a Buddy Hield, Myles Turner move where you're giving up two first-round picks. ...It's not prudent for them to do that."

If Shams' report is true, then it feels like that the Lakers have already made up their mind about saving their future draft picks. Well, in that case, the franchise still needs to find a trade without including those future picks and still have a roster good enough to turn the season around.

