Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly 'Exploring' Trades That Do Not Involve Russell Westbrook

At just 2-8 on the season, it goes without saying that the Lakers had higher ambitions for this campaign. After a summer of practice and team-building, the hope was that new coach Darvin Ham would be able to implement a system that unlocked the potential of this Lakers team.

The results, at least so far, have been quite disappointing, but it doesn't mean there aren't some positives for the Purple and Gold. Namely, it is the play of Russell Westbrook that has been the biggest bright spot. After a nightmarish season a year ago, his resurgence in this young season has been one of the game's biggest stories.

And now, instead of being involved in trade talks, it's Westbrook's teammates who are being shopped as Russ continues to prove his worth.

"It only makes sense for Lakers GM Rob Pelinka to continue to look at trades and potentially available players from opposing teams. And according to multiple sources, that is what Pelinka has continued to do... In addition, sources have told Hoops Wire the Lakers are exploring trades of players other than Westbrook, again, if it means improving the roster now,” reported Sam Amico of HoopsWire. “Problem is, aside from [Anthony] Davis and LeBron James, there aren’t many Lakers that other teams would want.”

Anthony Davis' Future With The Lakers Is Under Doubt Amid Early Season Struggles

While Westbrook has finally hit a rhythm, it hasn't done much to turn this situation around for the Lakers. With LeBron James clearly in decline, and facing overwhelming odds already, there are some who are advocating for the Lakers to deal their biggest trade asset of all: Anthony Davis.

"The Lakers lost again. There's some buzz, just some buzzing that AD might be available. That is a Plan B because the Westbrook trade, or what they can get for Westbrook, whether you want to give future assets, maybe that doesn't even make sense for the Lakers," said Bill Simmons on his podcast. "You've got Davis here, who hasn't looked the same in a couple of years. Certainly, not close to bubble Davis, that's the last time we saw vintage, 2018 Pelicans' level Davis. This year he's on the books for 37.9, next year 40.6, player option in 2025, 43.2. I don't know what the endgame for this Lakers team is, but the Pelicans have their pick. I don't think whatever they have, is not really fixable to make them a playoff team."

It remains to be seen who will be left over when all is said and done, but it's clear that the Lakers need to take some action and make some major changes if they want to compete with the big dogs in the West.

So far, they just don't look like they have it, and it could lead to something big if it continues.

