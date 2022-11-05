Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The 2-game winning streak is over for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell 130-116 to the Jazz which dropped them to 2-6 for the season. The Lakers fell into a big hole in the first half and even though they made a big run in the 3rd quarter, to cut the deficit to 95-93, they ultimately weren’t able to push through as the Jazz managed to stave off the comeback.

The biggest problem for the Lakers in this one was their defense. Despite all their struggles to start the season, they had been one of the better defensive teams in the league, but that wasn't the case here. The Jazz shot 50.5% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc as LA's defense crumbled.

The unfortunate part for them is that it happened on a night when their offense actually showed some signs of life. The Lakers had been the worst three-point shooting team in the league but they connected on 11 threes while shooting 42.3%, which is pretty good. It wasn't enough to overcome their poor defense, however, and Lakers fans were pissed after the loss.

"Bron sold a russ masterclass"

"lebron is holding this team back, he doesn’t get back on defense at all"

"shoutout to Russ. Only dude who was consistent through the entire game"

"When is the last time AD has taken over a game offensively? 2020 bubble? Lebron is off and our 2nd star disappears for a half"

"Bron might possibly be washed fr"

"He’s been flying under the radar but……let’s not give Pat Bev a pass…it’s been 8 games and he’s literally been horrific on offense..and average on defense. Just tricking people. Can’t wait till Dennis comes back so we can have some kind of Pg alternative"

"Russ ain’t the issue it’s lebron"

"LeBron just cost the Lakers this game…"

"he fact the lakers lost to a team that’s SUPPOSED TO BE TANKING FOR WEBANYAMA is OUTRAGEOUS"

"can ANYONE play DEFENSE on this team???"

"Y’all are a joke and are sad to watch"

"Lebron’s been Lowkey hurting this team down the stretch, but some ppl don’t wanna admit it"

"No HELL NAH. MAKE THE NUNN BEV FOR MILES TRADE NOW. 14 OFF REB. FOR THE JAZZ??? THEY TALLEST PLAYER IS LAURI MARKENNENN. AINT NO WAY BRUH"

"Not even joking. Trade AD. He is content with being a 22ppg scorer with no killer instinct and is always injured"

"cavs are gonna cook us"

"This team is pathetic"

"down horrific 🤧"

"At some point we gotta talk about Lebron lazy ass defense, terrible shots and slowing the offense up or is criticism only for Russ??"

LeBron continues to struggle, as he only had 17 points on 7-19 shooting from the field. He also followed up an 0-7 night from beyond the arc against the Pelicans by going 0-5 here and fans are concerned about his performances.

He wasted what was a great game from Russ, who got MVP chants from the fans, as he finished with a game-high 28 points. He was the only positive to come out of this one for the Lakers, something you wouldn't have thought would be possible even a week back. They now get the Cavaliers next and another loss is on the cards.