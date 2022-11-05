NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is Declining After Poor Performance Against Jazz: "It's Over Man, He Had A Great Run."

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is generally considered the best small forward of all time, and there is no question that he is still a solid player. Despite that, it is clear that he is no longer in his prime. This has been most evident during this season and the last, as he seems to have lost a step athletically.

In the Los Angeles Lakers' recent game against the Utah Jazz, LeBron James had a poor performance, only shooting 7-19 from the field and going 0-5 from 3PT range. A lot of fans reacted to this performance, suggesting that LeBron James is declining this season.

Though LeBron James may not be the same player he was during his Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat days, it is clear that he is still effective on the court. However, it is obvious that he is no longer a force of nature that can carry a team by himself to the playoffs.

Anthony Davis Taking On The Offensive Load Could Be The Answer

If LeBron James does need help carrying the load on offense, perhaps Anthony Davis taking on more responsibility could be the answer. In fact, prior to the season, it was reported that Darvin Ham wanted to make Anthony Davis the focal point of the offense, and LeBron James agreed.

"Furthermore, the first-year head coach said one wrinkle he will implement and stick with is having the offense run through Anthony Davis, and James concurred, sources said. The team has been encouraged with Davis’ offseason progression and believe he’ll be in optimum shape to avoid serious injuries and carry a heavier load."

Obviously, this could be a good solution as it would allow LeBron James to be the best version of himself in the playoffs. With Russell Westbrook playing well off the bench as well, that means LeBron James could cede more ballhandling responsibilities to the point guard as well.

While it is clear that LeBron James is still a fantastic player, perhaps it would be best for him to reduce his usage rate on offense, while also putting in more energy on the defensive end. That could definitely help the Los Angeles Lakers become a better team overall.

Hopefully, we see LeBron James' teammates step up going forward, and ensure that the Lakers can survive a LeBron James off-night. The team is currently 2-7, but perhaps we will see them bounce back during this upcoming stretch of games.