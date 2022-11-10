Skip to main content

Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis For Zach LaVine In A Proposed Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis For Zach LaVine In A Proposed Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers' torrid 2022-23 season could be fixed by a blockbuster trade, but that would mean trading away a valuable asset in Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are currently 2-9 after a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and with a lack of shooting firepower and erratic defense, their woes will only be compounded further if they don't pull some moves during the trade window.

Recent reports suggest that Lakers big man Anthony Davis has been a name doing the rounds in trade rumors, and analyst Bill Simmons proposed the idea of sending the center to the Chicago Bulls.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, he felt sending Davis to his hometown would be one of the possibilities, and getting Zach LaVine in the process would be an ideal trade.

“There’s some buzz, some buzzing that AD might be available,” Simmons said. “That that’s a Plan B. Because the Westbrook trade, or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense because what are you getting if you’re the Lakers?”

The move comes with its share of ramifications. For starters, both teams lose players of All-Star caliber, but it will bolster various aspects of the game and serves as upgrades they actually need.

Zach LaVine As A Laker Is Not A Bad Idea

While the Lakers might lose a versatile component in Davis, they do gain major offensive firepower in LaVine who can also shepherd the unit in the non-James minutes. 

He has the explosive ability to match Russell Westbrook, and that serves as a plus for Los Angeles. Not to mention, he will have love coming in given he's a local boy (the same applies to Davis) and the fact that both are represented by Klutch might help in making the transition smoother.

LaVine can also serve as the face of the franchise post the LeBron James era. While this is a long-term outlook, the most immediate demand for sharpshooting is something that he will fulfill for Los Angeles. Throw in some role players, and this trade just might benefit both teams that have quite the legacy.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis For Zach LaVine In A Proposed Blockbuster Trade Scenario
NBA Media

Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis For Zach LaVine In A Proposed Blockbuster Trade Scenario

By Aaron Abhishek
Bleacher Report Analyst Tries To Guess 'The Mystery Star' That The Lakers Are Trying To Trade For: It's Not Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Bleacher Report Analyst Tries To Guess 'The Mystery Star' That The Lakers Are Trying To Trade For: It's Not Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."

By Orlando Silva
Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."
NBA Media

Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Devin Booker Yelled At Wolves Bench With Clear Message: "We play Team Basketball.”
NBA Media

Devin Booker Yelled At Wolves Bench With Clear Message: "We play Team Basketball.”

By Aaron Abhishek
3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Once They Become Available
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade If They Become Available

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Slams Fans Who Think They Know Him From Watching Him Play Basketball: "Shame On You."

By Lee Tran
Paul George Roasts Patrick Beverley After Destroying Him On The Court: "He's Not Going To Grow And That's The Case"
NBA Media

Paul George Roasts Patrick Beverley After Destroying Him On The Court: "He's Not Going To Grow And That's The Case"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Truth About The Los Angeles Lakers That Everyone Should Know
NBA

The Truth About The Los Angeles Lakers That Everyone Should Know

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith's Blockbuster Trade Idea: "Lakers And Warriors Would Never Do That!"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith's Blockbuster Trade Idea: "Lakers And Warriors Would Never Do That!"

By Aaron Abhishek
5 Best Trade Packages For Anthony Davis: Lakers Must Make A Smart Decision
NBA Trade Rumors

5 Best Trade Packages For Anthony Davis: Lakers Must Make A Smart Decision

By Eddie Bitar
10 Worst Seasons In Los Angeles Lakers History
NBA

10 Worst Seasons In Los Angeles Lakers History

By Kyle Daubs
Chris Broussard Says The Los Angeles Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis For Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Chris Broussard Says The Los Angeles Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis For Damian Lillard

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fan Says Robert Pelinka Should Be Arrested Because Of His Trade Decision
NBA Media

Lakers Fan Says Robert Pelinka Should Be Arrested Because Of His Trade Decision

By Aaron Abhishek
Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."
NBA Media

Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: Russell Westbrook Walks In The Postgame Press Conference Humming "Break My Soul" Song From Beyonce
NBA Media

Video: Russell Westbrook Walks In The Postgame Press Conference Humming "Break My Soul" Song From Beyonce

By Aikansh Chaudhary