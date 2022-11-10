Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis For Zach LaVine In A Proposed Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers' torrid 2022-23 season could be fixed by a blockbuster trade, but that would mean trading away a valuable asset in Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are currently 2-9 after a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and with a lack of shooting firepower and erratic defense, their woes will only be compounded further if they don't pull some moves during the trade window.

Recent reports suggest that Lakers big man Anthony Davis has been a name doing the rounds in trade rumors, and analyst Bill Simmons proposed the idea of sending the center to the Chicago Bulls.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, he felt sending Davis to his hometown would be one of the possibilities, and getting Zach LaVine in the process would be an ideal trade.

“There’s some buzz, some buzzing that AD might be available,” Simmons said. “That that’s a Plan B. Because the Westbrook trade, or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense because what are you getting if you’re the Lakers?”

The move comes with its share of ramifications. For starters, both teams lose players of All-Star caliber, but it will bolster various aspects of the game and serves as upgrades they actually need.

Zach LaVine As A Laker Is Not A Bad Idea

While the Lakers might lose a versatile component in Davis, they do gain major offensive firepower in LaVine who can also shepherd the unit in the non-James minutes.

He has the explosive ability to match Russell Westbrook, and that serves as a plus for Los Angeles. Not to mention, he will have love coming in given he's a local boy (the same applies to Davis) and the fact that both are represented by Klutch might help in making the transition smoother.

LaVine can also serve as the face of the franchise post the LeBron James era. While this is a long-term outlook, the most immediate demand for sharpshooting is something that he will fulfill for Los Angeles. Throw in some role players, and this trade just might benefit both teams that have quite the legacy.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.