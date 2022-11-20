Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers owe it to Anthony Davis' dominant performances in their back-to-back wins, and Russell Westbrook wasn't one bit surprised.

Davis has averaged 37.5 points in the last two games, and the ongoing season sees him average 25.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists — numbers that have been key to the Lakers' offense in the 14 games they have played so far.

Speaking to reporters after the win over the Detroit Pistons, Westbrook said he knew what Davis was capable of every night. According to Spectrum SportsNet, he shed light on Davis' performance and also how the Lakers would take every game (more on it below).

“Imposing his will, which he’s more than capable of doing every night. It’s just a mindset making sure that he’s locked in once he steps on the floor.”

Davis notched up his season-high 38 points against the Pistons, which included 16 boards and 2 assists.

Russell Westbrook Continues To Be A Key Contributor As The Lakers' Sixth Man

Thriving in a role that most felt he wouldn't accept in the first place, Russell Westbrook has been perfect as the Lakers' sixth man. Coming off the bench, he's looked like his vintage self, averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. This includes a stark improvement on the defensive front as well.

While Davis was having a good field day against the Pistons, the 34-year-old guard chipped in as well with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 12 dimes. When asked about how the Lakers would approach the next set of games, given their two-win streak, Westbrook remained pragmatic:



"One day at a time."

Westbrook has been pivotal for the Lakers, especially with LeBron James on the sidelines. He's been reading possessions well and is able to control the pace whenever he's on the floor. His understanding of defenders and how his teammates are placed in a position to score are some of the significant changes that are out there to be seen.

The Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs next at home, followed by a skirmish against the in-form Phoenix Suns. Westbrook will hope that Davis brings in that energy every night, and hope to keep his own consistency up to put Los Angeles in a better position.

