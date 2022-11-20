Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to extend their two-game winning streak and make it three in a row when they host the misfiring San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

After starting off 0-5 and then slumping down to 2-10, the Lakers' wins against the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons, propelled largely by Anthony Davis, will take on a side that's lost four games on the trot and is predicted to have this in the bag.

Speaking of Davis, the big man has been instrumental in the two wins as he averages 25.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Playing center, the 30-year-old has been a driving force on the offensive front, and his two-way play has greatly benefitted the side, even with LeBron James on the sidelines.

The Spurs haven't had a great run and are placed just one rung above Los Angeles in the West. They are 6-11 and 13th in the NBA 2022-23 standings. Their recent defeat came against the Clippers, where they were held to just 97 points.

For the Lakers, the clash is all about momentum as they face Gregg Popovich and the rebuilding Spurs thrice over the next seven days, and for a side, that's 4-10, that's three opportunities to record three wins. A victory against the Phoenix Suns will be a massive plus.

On that note, we look at the expected starters, the injury reports of both teams, and the predicted outcome.

ESPN's latest update sees LeBron James as questionable for the Spurs game. The forward has already missed two games in a row and might be on the sidelines for one more game. His left adductor strain was not deemed serious following the MRI reports, but the Lakers will be keen to give James ample time to recover.

Davis was listed as probable and is most likely to suit up. He has been the driving force for the Lakers, with Russell Westbrook and Lonnie Walker IV playing their parts. Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) has been listed as questionable as well. Cole Swider and Max Christie are out.

The Lakers will mostly go with the same starters they deployed in the previous game. Patrick Beverley (G), Austin Reaves (G), Lonnie Walker IV (F), Troy Brown Jr. (F), and Anthony Davis (C).

Devin Vassell (ankle) didn't play against the Clippers and is likely to miss out against the Lakers as well. Romero Langford, Zach Collins, and Blake Wesley are out.

The Spurs, marred by injuries, will likely stick with the same unit that took the floor against the Clippers. Keita-Bates Diop (G), Tre Jones (G), Keldon Johnson (F), Jeremy Sochan (F), and Jakob Poeltl (C) may start for San Antonio.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction

Both teams have gotten off to bad starts, but they are at that stage where all isn't lost yet. The Lakers, listed as playoff hopefuls at the start of the season, look to mount a comeback after a harrowing start. On the other hand, the Spurs have only had flashes of brilliance with wins against the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Chicago Bulls.

While it shows that the team has the potential to cause an upset, injuries and inconsistency have derailed their run, and Popovich will look to course-correct when they take on the Lakers.

Adding to their challenge is the fact that they're playing their second straight night, and with the possible absence of Vassell, the Spurs will have to fight through fatigue and counter Davis and Westbrook. The Lakers looked primed to add another win.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.