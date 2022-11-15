Skip to main content

Lakers News: LeBron James Being 'Very Cautious' With Latest Injury

At 3-10 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers could use all the help they can get right now in their efforts to turn things around. After dropping 37 points and 18 rebounds on Monday, Anthony Davis delivered a huge and must-needed with for the Purple and Gold, but they will need LeBron James back on the floor soon if they want any chance of saving this campaign.

As of right now, the exact date of LeBron's return remains a mystery, but ESPN's Ramonda Shelburne did provide an update on James' left adductor strain on 'NBA Today.'

"They don't have a game until Friday. And Darvin Ham said yesterday, they're going to be very cautious with this injury. He's basically just gonna rest as much as he can this week to give that injury time to heal before he goes on a very slow ramp-up. So I think Friday would be soon to even think about him playing. You never know with LeBron James, but getting that win against Brooklyn last night was a good start."

The Lakers have played some of their best basketball of the season without LeBron, but there is no way they can climb themselves out of their early hole if he's not playing at an All-Star level.

LeBron James Has Looked A Step Slow To Start The 2022-23 Season

Even when he's available to play, LeBron James has just not been himself. He has looked a step slow all season long and some experts believe his time as a star in this league has come to an end.

"The Lakers' season is over," said NBA analyst Chris Broussard. "What's also over is LeBron vs. Father Time. Father Time has won. That doesn't mean LeBron isn't any good anymore. His numbers -- 24, 9, and 7, look great. But the LeBron James we've known and loved is done. Lebron doesn't just put up numbers. That's what separates him and the other all-time elites from everybody else. They put up numbers and they dominate and they win and they impact the game. LeBron's not doing that. He can't do it on the defensive end and that's a part of it. But I'm gonna say this, too: LeBron's not winning another title — certainly not as the best player."

Injuries are the biggest sign that LeBron is slowing down. In past years, James was always applauded for his durability, something that he just doesn't have anymore.

So, with the Lakers earning a much-needed victory over the Nets yesterday, they may have bought LeBron some more time to get himself right. Hopefully, it gives him the push he needs to re-discover his peak form.

